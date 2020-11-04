Clint Bowen asked the same question every time North Texas hit the field for preseason camp this fall after taking over as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator.
He’d look around and ask, “Who’s practicing today?”
Far too often, the answer came in the form of a list of key players who were sidelined due to coronavirus infections, contact tracing or injuries.
Bowen is quick to say he won’t make excuses, but those issues help explain why UNT’s defense is riding high following a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee in the Mean Green’s last game back on Oct. 17.
UNT allowed just seven points in the second half of a come-from-behind win.
The Mean Green are hoping that performance is a sign their defense is turning a corner following a brutal few months.
UNT didn’t get a single workout in before Conference USA canceled spring practices for member schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, struggled with having so little time to implement Bowen’s scheme and saw one key player after another yanked out of its lineup.
H-back Kyleb Howell started at middle linebacker in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season because UNT’s linebacker room had been wiped out by coronavirus concerns.
“We have adjusted more than I ever have as a coordinator,” Bowen said. “What we wanted to do to start fall camp and what we are doing now isn’t even in the same world. We started off with a system that didn’t fit this group of players. What we want to do and what we can do have not mirrored up.”
That might finally be changing as the Mean Green prepare to host Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT elevated brothers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to the starting lineup at defensive end and shifted John Davis back to cornerback for its win over the Blue Raiders. Davis played two safety positions in addition to his natural cornerback spot to help fill in for players who were out over the course of four games.
Those moves have Bowen feeling better about the mix of players he has on the field now and, more importantly, what they are capable of doing when they are out there.
Not being able to coach his players through spring practice and having several missing in preseason drills left Bowen experimenting.
“I didn’t have a true understanding of what the players were good at, what their skill sets are and how they react in game situations,” Bowen said. “We played games with guys at the wrong positions. We found that out during games.
“We are starting to find out who we are and who our best players are.”
Bowen is convinced that the Murphy brothers are two of those players. The former Dallas Bishop Lynch standouts were working with UNT’s scout team and had combined for four tackles heading into the Mean Green’s game at MTSU.
Grayson finished with three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hurries against the Blue Raiders. Gabriel posted two tackles and a sack.
Bowen adjusted his scheme to put the Murphy brothers on the edge in passing situations and turned them loose.
“Coach Bowen told us they needed to find us a place on the field,” Gabriel Murphy said. “It worked out for us. It was a perfect fit.”
UNT is hoping its performance against MTSU is just the first step in its rise defensively. The Mean Green are still allowing 44.2 points per game.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Davis said. “We knew we had to break through at some point. It showed on the field. We played lights out in the second half.”
UNT coach Seth Littrell never had any doubt the Mean Green would find their form under Bowen despite the struggles they endured during a trying offseason and a few tough losses to open the year. SMU trounced UNT 65-35.
“It’s been challenging, and I think Clint’s done a great job,” Littrell said. “His attitude has been unbelievable, and he’s remained positive.
“Hopefully we continue to have guys available and have that continuity so we can continue to grow and get better each and every week.”
Finding that continuity has been UNT’s biggest challenge due to the number of practices it has missed and players it has had out of its lineup.
If UNT’s performance against the Blue Raiders is any indication, that search could be coming to an end.
“The kids started to play better and gain an understanding of what we are trying to get accomplished with each call,” Bowen said. “The energy popped up and the kids started to make some plays. It was fun. It took some time, and we’re still not there yet.”