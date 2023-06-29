North Texas put the finishing touches on a memorable year in athletics just a few weeks ago.
UNT’s men’s basketball team won the National Invitation Tournament, its women’s golf team captured its third straight Conference USA title and its football team played in the Frisco Bowl.
There are a host of ways programs are judged after notable years like the one UNT just concluded, and the forgettable ones as well.
One of those measures sticking is the Learfield Directors’ Cup. The standings for the 2022-23 school year were released this week and show where UNT has room to grow as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference this fall
UNT finished No. 256 nationally and last among Conference USA schools in the standings that measure a program’s performance in NCAA championship events each year.
The Mean Green finished with 33.6 points in its last year in CUSA.
Schools are awarded points for their finish in NCAA events in 19 of the sports they participate in. Each school must count men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and baseball among the 19 used for its point total.
UNT does not have a baseball team.
The Mean Green picked up all of their points in two sports — football and women’s golf.
UNT earned 25 points in football for playing in a bowl game and 8.6 for its women’s golf team advancing to the NCAA Regionals.
The Mean Green fared well in several other sports that it did not earn points in due to the Director’s Cup format. UNT won the National Invitation Tournament but did not pick up any points in the Director’s Cup because the NIT is not an NCAA championship event.
Middle Tennessee posted the top score among CUSA teams with 180.25 points after scoring in a host of sports, including football, men’s golf, men’s tennis and softball.
UNT fell to MTSU on a close call at the plate in extra innings in the championship game of the conference softball tournament this spring.
The Mean Green will look to improve their performance in the Director’s Cup in what will be a time of transition for the program in the 2023-24 school year that is set to get underway in a few weeks.
UNT will have a new football coach in Eric Morris, a new men’s basketball coach in Ross Hodge and a new women’s basketball coach in Jason Burton. The school also recently brought on several new Olympic sports coaches, including Luke Calcatera to guide its men’s golf team and Amanda Stone to coach its women’s tennis team.
Jared Mosley played a key role in hiring those coaches and expressed confidence in UNT’s ability to improve this spring as he was preparing for his first full school year as the program’s athletic director.
“The most elusive thing for us at UNT has been finding consistent success across all sports,” Mosley said. “We’re starting to make progress with some of our programs have elevated over the last six or seven years.
“We want to do whatever we can to compete across all sports.”
