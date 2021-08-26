Dion Novil stopped this fall to think about all he has done over four seasons at North Texas — starting with the positions he’s manned on the Mean Green’s defensive line.
Defensive end? Yep. That was early in his career.
Nose tackle? Yeah, he's done that too. Novil hit the carbs hard to push his weight to 330 pounds and get ready for all the double teams he took on last year.
The Abilene native is on the move again this fall, this time to tackle in a four-man front to complete his defensive line tour of duty.
“I have played every position on the defensive line, now that you mention it,” Novil said.
The senior has never hesitated to do what’s been asked and certainly won’t deviate from that approach now. Not when he’s down to his last shot at the one goal he always wanted to reach at UNT but hasn’t managed to knock off his bucket list.
“I can’t say I am too proud of what I have accomplished because we haven’t won a championship,” Novil said. “That’s one of my biggest goals. There’s still one thing missing.”
The pursuit of that goal explains why Novil spent a whole lot of time transforming his body this summer.
This is the last chance at college glory for the suddenly svelte 6-foot-4, 308-pound Novil, whose teammates describe him as a laid-back guy with a big smile and a habit of making clever quips.
The opportunity isn’t one Novil is taking lightly, especially after the way last season ended. UNT coach Seth Littrell famously set a goal to win a bowl game in his first season in 2016.
Novil has been around for four seasons. He played in the 2017 Conference USA title game and three bowl games only to come up short each time.
Last season was particularly tough. Appalachian State blew past UNT 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mountaineers ran up 500 rushing yards against the Mean Green behind Camerun Peoples, who ran for a bowl-record 317 yards and tied a bowl record with five rushing touchdowns.
The loss was one final blow for a defense that struggled all year on its way to finishing last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
Novil could have bowed out right then. He elected to take advantage when the NCAA granted players an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic instead.
Novil wanted to help fix UNT's defense under new coordinator Phil Bennett.
“I didn’t like how we ended last season,” Novil said. “I have a lot more to prove and a lot left in the tank. I want to leave on a high note.”
That desire has been apparent to anyone who has watched Novil transform himself one more time for the good of the Mean Green.
This time around that meant dropping more than 20 pounds to transform from a run-stuffing nose tackle to a play-making defensive tackle.
“He’s always done what we’ve asked,” Littrell said. “He’s shed weight for this defense. That will help him be quicker. What I love is he hasn’t lost his strength or his power, which is huge. He’s more comfortable at that weight and is able to move around to different spots.”
That’s an exciting prospect for UNT considering how productive Novil was last season while taking on double teams on just about every snap. He finished with 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in addition to forcing two fumbles in 10 games on his way to earning first-team All-C-USA honors.
UNT is expecting Novil to be even more productive this season while playing in a scheme that will make it tougher for opponents to double team him. He’ll have a chance to add to his already monstrous career stats that include 135 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
UNT center/guard Manase Mose goes up against Novil every day in practice and likes what he has seen.
“Dion is looking great,” Mose said. “He has slimmed down and is quicker and stronger. He can get between the center and guard and get into the backfield. Competing against him makes me better.
“Dion is a tough one. You have to double team him and know where he’s at.”
UNT found Novil almost by accident. Littrell was at another high school when a coach asked him if he had seen an impressive defensive lineman at Abilene Wylie.
“Right after we got off the road, we put in the tape,” Littrell said. “He just dominated the line of scrimmage. We felt like we found a diamond in the rough.”
Novil has continued to grow as a player throughout his time at UNT and appears poised for another big season with the Mean Green this fall after adjusting to Bennett and his scheme. Bennett asked Novil to drop weight to improve his speed and quickness at about the time he introduced himself.
“I paid more attention to what I was putting into my body and did extra cardio,” Novil said. “That will pay off. Football is a physical sport. Having all that weight wasn’t a good thing.
“I love where I’m at now. Coach Bennett has done a good job of preparing me.”
Novil has one last crack at his championship goal.
The opportunity is one a suddenly slim Novil fully intends to capitalize on.