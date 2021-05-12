Life has been one long series of unexpected detours for Tuesday DerMargosian.
The North Texas senior wasn’t supposed to end up playing softball for the Mean Green, despite developing into a star just down the road in Justin.
She didn’t appear destined to play sports at all.
DerMargosian wasn’t supposed to live long enough.
A botched medical diagnosis was how she ended up being named Tuesday before embarking on a journey that will continue at 2 p.m. on Thursday, when the Mean Green play in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament. UNT will face the winner of a game between UTSA and Western Kentucky that was played late Wednesday night on the campus of WKU in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
UNT won the C-USA’s regular season title and is the top seed in the conference tournament that will run through Saturday. UNT (37-10) enters the event riding an 18-game winning streak in C-USA play, thanks in part to DerMargosian.
The former Justin Northwest standout was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year after joining UNT as a graduate transfer from Texas.
“Tuesday’s made a really big impact in terms of production,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “She’s also a good friend, good teammate, a hard worker and never lets a whole lot get to her. Her buying into North Texas and our program has been really helpful.”
DerMargosian’s college career will come to an end at some point over the next few days, when her family will look back at how far they’ve come since doctors told her parents that she might not live past a few weeks.
Those doctors anticipated DerMargosian would be born with Spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spinal cord.
“My mom was really scared of picking out a baby name, me dying a few weeks later and then always thinking about that name,” DerMargosian said. “She said, ‘OK, how about instead whatever day she’s born on, then that is going to be her name?
“I was born on a Tuesday and was fine. My mom always says I’m a miracle baby.”
That unexpected turn of events allowed DerMargosian to not only live but also to become an elite-level athlete. She lettered in basketball and volleyball at Northwest, where she found her calling in softball.
DerMargosian was a Class 6A All-State selection as a senior. Some of the elite softball programs in the country offered her a scholarship before she landed at Texas.
DerMargosian started 26 games in both her freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas before her playing time dwindled in her final two seasons with the Longhorns.
That would have been the end of DerMargosian’s career had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the end of the 2020 season. The NCAA granted spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility.
DerMargosian was soon on another detour.
“I had already graduated from UT but wanted to finish my softball career,” DerMargosian said. “I was looking for a school with a one-year master’s program so I could kill two birds with one stone.”
UNT was the obvious place to look. DerMargosian and her family live right down the road. Tarah Hilton, DerMargosian’s best friend and a former Northwest teammate, was also entering her senior year at UNT.
Hilton talked to DeLong about DerMargosian the day her former teammate entered the NCAA transfer portal.
“You’d be surprised at how often teammates and friendships are used in recruiting,” DeLong said. “I trust Tarah. She said Tuesday would help us, so we went with it.”
DerMargosian enrolled in UNT’s digital communications analytics master’s program and joined the Mean Green. It’s been a terrific match from the start. She ranked second among C-USA players in the regular season with a .414 batting average and hit four home runs.
The leadership DerMargosian provides has been nearly as important. UNT’s roster includes nine freshmen. Several are playing key roles and look to DerMargosian for leadership.
“At first, I was a little bit nervous about coming in and being the older one, just because my personality is to go with the flow,” DerMargosian said. “I’m not really the loud leader type. I’ve had to expand my borders and be a little bit more vocal.”
DeLong has been pleased with how DerMargosian has made that adjustment.
“It was really crucial for us to have her leadership, coolness and calm, especially in the big games and big moments,” DeLong said. “It’s easy for those freshmen to get star struck by the big programs or press a little bit in big moments.
“Tuesday keeps everybody loose. She played a big role in the growth of our young ones.”
That wasn’t DerMargosian’s plan heading into her college career at Texas. Her time at UNT has been just another detour.
Most of those unexpected turns have gone well for DerMargosian, who will look to guide a UNT team in the midst of the best season in program history to the C-USA tournament title and an NCAA regional berth this week.
UNT’s regular season C-USA title is the first outright conference championship in program history. The Mean Green’s 37 wins are also a program record.
“It’s been very rewarding,” DerMargosian said. “I really didn’t expect to be named the Newcomer of the Year in the conference or anything like that. It’s been a good feeling to have teammates who always have your back and a coach who is there supporting me.”