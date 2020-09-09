North Texas season-opening win over Houston Baptist on Saturday would have been a perfect fit for the Mean Green’s former home.
Fouts Field did feature a track in addition to a football field.
UNT coach Seth Littrell vowed in the offseason to pick up the pace offensively. It has been a familiar refrain the last couple of seasons.
What transpired in the Mean Green’s 57-31 win over the Huskies to open the season showed that UNT could be better equipped than at any point during Littrell’s five seasons to reach that goal.
UNT ran 86 plays and never seemed to run out of gas, largely because it tapped into what could be the deepest group of skill position players it has fielded in recent years.
Oscar Adaway III led UNT with 118 rushing yards and scored twice. The redshirt freshman didn’t carry the ball until the second half and was fresh down the stretch after DeAndre Torrey and Tre Siggers handled the bulk of the carries in the first half.
By the end of the night, five UNT running backs had at least five carries.
UNT’s depth was also apparent at wide receiver and tight end on a night when 11 players caught passes. All but one of those players was a wide receiver or tight end.
“The way we play, you are going to have to play multiple guys,” Littrell said during his weekly coach’s show on Tuesday night. “That is to your advantage if you have a deep enough roster at the skill positions.”
UNT will look to continue developing that depth during an off week before it hosts rival SMU on Sept. 19. The Mean Green were slated to play Texas A&M before the SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule.
The Mean Green head into that bye week off one of their best all-around games offensively in program history. UNT rolled up a record 721 total yards and struck a near perfect balance with 361 passing yards and 360 rushing yards.
UNT’s big night could be attributed in part to its ability to keep up the pace. The depth the Mean Green have a running back and wide receiver enabled them to play at that pace and keep Houston Baptist off balance.
The running backs UNT used in its opener have a variety of talents. Torrey relies on his speed and quickness, while Siggers can power through defenders.
“The great thing about them is that they all have different styles,” UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs said. “As long as you get to the spot, you do you. Everyone is different.”
UNT is just as deep at wide receiver. Senior Jaelon Darden has long been an elite player for the Mean Green and ranks sixth in program history with 161 career receptions.
What has been particularly encouraging for UNT is that it has a host of young players who have emerged to complement Darden and Jyaire Shorter, a duo who combined for 100 catches last season.
Sophomore Deonte Simpson and freshman Kealon Jackson each caught three passes in UNT’s season opener.
“We’re going to have a fresh running back in the backfield and a tired defense in front of us,” offensive lineman Chris Cassidy said. “That combination will help us.”
That will be especially true as UNT aims to reach Littrell’s goal of pushing the pace on the field this fall.
“Everyone is conditioned to keep going at this pace,” offensive lineman Cole Brown said. “We do have a lot of good backs and receivers. That is why we switch people in and out. They all go full speed.”