Six days before the University of North Texas’ date with rival SMU earlier this fall, Dane Evans arrived on campus as the Mean Green’s new graduate assistant.
Evans had not been cleared to coach yet since it was a Sunday, so the former Sanger quarterback and current quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League stood on the field and watched as UNT prepared for practice.
As the Mean Green trickled onto the field, UNT quarterback Austin Aune casually walked up.
“I was behind [UNT co-offensive coordinator Mike] Bloesch, and Austin came up to me and was like, ‘I don’t know if you remember me or not,’” Evans said with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘I know exactly who you are! What are you talking about?’”
But what many people, including Bloesch — who attempted to introduce the two quarterbacks — don’t know is that Evans and Aune have plenty of history together.
Both cobbled together standout careers locally nearly a decade ago, with Evans at Sanger and Aune playing against him at rival Argyle.
The pair hadn’t seen each other in almost nine years, but it did not take them long to get reacquainted.
“[Bloesch] came up to me and said, ‘Hey man, have you met Dane before?’” Aune recalled. “And we have an offensive lineman named Dane [Jackson]. I was like ‘Yeah, I know Dane. He’s an offensive lineman.’ And Bloesch was like, ‘No, Dane Evans.’”
“I was like, ‘No way!’”
From rivals in high school to now helping lead the No. 3 offense in the country, Aune and Evans’ relationship is now one of the more unique storylines in college football — especially when you consider that Aune is roughly two months older than Evans.
The dynamic, as they both admit, is unorthodox.
But as the two former Denton-area standout high school quarterbacks will also tell you, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We hadn’t seen each other in so long, and I’m playing football and now helping coach him,” Evans said. “He’s still playing college football. It’s a really interesting, weird dynamic.
“It’s so weird that it has come full circle that we’re here right now.”
‘Two peas in a pod’
The date was Nov. 5, 2010.
Argyle and Sanger were both undefeated entering the regular season finale against one another. At the time, Aune and Evans were both juniors leading two of the more talented teams in the Denton area.
And if that wasn’t enough, a District 9-3A championship was also at stake.
“It was the 10th game of the year, and the district championship was on the line,” former Sanger head coach Chuck Galbreath said. Galbreath is now in his fourth year as the Indians’ athletic director. “It was a great crowd in Sanger, I remember that. We came out slinging it around, which is what we mostly did with Dane, but in that one specifically, he was on fire.”
Evans threw two touchdown passes in the first half, including a 71-yarder to give Sanger a 24-7 edge in the second quarter.
The Indians had a lead — but it didn’t last long.
Slowly but surely, Argyle started to methodically chip away at Sanger’s lead. And with 6:15 left in the third quarter, Aune threw his only touchdown pass of the night to pull the Eagles to within 31-28.
But Evans responded, throwing two more second-half touchdowns to keep Argyle at bay.
Eventually, the Eagles see-sawed back in front with under four minutes left — and then, Evans made his only mistake of the night, tossing an interception to seal the win for Argyle.
“I can remember that whole game, and I remember it like it was yesterday,” Evans said. “That one hurt. We had a really good team that year, and obviously so did they. I remember we got the ball and had three or four minutes left. I ended up throwing a pick, and that kind of iced it.”
Argyle went on to win 56-45, claiming the district championship in the process. Aune finished with a modest stat line of 150 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-24 passing.
Evans, however, stole the show, ending the night with a whopping 496 yards and four touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes.
Argyle had won the game, but everyone in attendance knew they were witnessing two special high school quarterbacks.
“They’re both ultra-competitive,” Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers said. “They were both great high school quarterbacks. It only makes sense that both of them have risen to the top of the quarterback world. That’s two peas in a pod. They probably have a bunch of weird conversations about how great it is to be a great quarterback.”
A winding path
Aune and Evans went on to play one more season for their respective high schools after their meeting in 2010.
The next year, Aune led Argyle to the Class 3A Division II title game. The Eagles fell to Wimberley 21-14 after Aune played through severe flu-like symptoms that ultimately forced him into the intensive care unit for three days.
Ian Sadler, one of the Eagles’ all-time great offensive weapons, also tore his ACL in the first quarter of the game.
“To be honest, I think about the state championship probably a lot more than I should,” Aune admitted. “I think about it probably on a daily basis. I was sick, our best player was hurt. So that one hurts the most. But that community was something special. Playing in front of those fans and their passion for Argyle football and Argyle athletics was second to none.”
Aune eventually opted out of a commitment to TCU and was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft. He spent six seasons in the minor leagues, was released and then enrolled at Arkansas before transferring to UNT.
In his three seasons as Argyle’s starter, Aune threw for 7,203 yards and 73 touchdowns, racking up a 39-4 record.
“He wowed us all the time with his ability,” said Rodgers, who has coached Argyle for the past 18 years.
Evans compiled an impressive high school resume of his own and has an equally compelling story of how he landed in Denton.
After finishing his senior season at Sanger — a career in which he threw for 9,074 yards and 94 touchdowns — Evans went on to play at Tulsa, where he started in 2014 and 2015.
He became just the second quarterback in school history to pass for 3,000 yards in separate seasons and had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
Evans then made the jump to the CFL, and last year, led Hamilton to a franchise-best 15-3 record. The Tiger-Cats made an appearance in the Grey Cup Final, where they lost to Winnipeg 33-12.
But when the CFL canceled its 2020 season in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans was suddenly looking for a job in football.
And he found one when Bloesch, who was his offensive line coach at Tulsa, called him.
“[Bloesch] asked if I wanted to be a graduate assistant, and I told him that I would love to, but that I wasn’t done playing,” Evans said. “He said he just needed me for this season. And after this season I could go back to training. It literally just fell into place.”
Now, for the first time in their careers, Aune and Evans are on the same team after going against one another several times in high school.
And for Aune, who spent the past six years playing baseball, having Evans there as a guiding force has been a welcome sight.
“Daily, he is kind of the guy right behind us when we’re going through plays,” Aune said. “He’s looking at what we’re looking at, so if we have any questions, he’s right there [telling us] how he sees it or how he reads it. Because he’s played so much, he’s such a great resource to have right behind you asking questions about the game. It’s awesome to have him there.”
One-of-a-kind relationship
Galbreath knows it isn’t every day two high school rivals end up at the same college, much less as player-coach — and even much less eight years after they graduated.
But in the case of Aune and Evans, both of their journeys to get to where they are now have been so unique that, perhaps, it is fitting.
“I think it’s pretty neat,” Galbreath said. “For Austin, coming to college football, that happens some, but it’s not very frequent where you see this happen where a kid out of high school gets drafted and comes [back to college football]. He’s coming to the college football game later than most, obviously.
“For him to look up and here comes Dane Evans to be his coach, I’m sure he never expected that in 100 years.”
Evans’ official title is UNT’s co-quarterbacks graduate assistant. He shares the position with former Mean Green quarterback Quinn Shanbour, who backed up UNT legend Mason Fine from 2016-2018.
Aune, meanwhile, has alternated under center with fellow redshirt sophomore Jason Bean for a majority of this season, although Bean has gotten more snaps recently.
And while Aune never expected to one day have Evans be his position coach, he said it has been an experience he will never forget.
“Being high school rivals, I followed Dane probably more than he knows throughout his career at Tulsa, and I was watching a little bit of his games last year when he made the Grey Cup,” Aune said. “He’s such a great guy. He’s a great player, but he’s also a great coach. He’s got so much insight and so much good information. I’m trying to be like a sponge and soak up all that knowledge. Because the past eight, nine, 10 years, he’s been playing football, and I’ve been playing baseball. I’m trying to catch up.”
Evans feels the same way, although he had to correct himself when he called Aune a kid. Aune is actually a few months older than Evans, who just turned 27 on Thursday.
But age aside, Evans said working with Aune has been incredible, especially since the two duked it out against one another in high school.
And after getting to know Aune personally the past few months, Evans said he is exactly how he remembers him nearly a decade ago.
“It’s been kind of amazing, honestly. We’ve got this weird dynamic going on where he’s older than me, but I’m coaching him,” Evans said. “Austin is a great kid. I knew that even in high school. He’s an all-around, solid, great guy.”