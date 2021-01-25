Dameon Smallwood was comfortable with playing anywhere North Texas felt like he would fit once he begins his college career.
Staying close to home was far more important to the Denison lineman who committed to UNT on Monday.
The Mean Green recruited the 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior as an offensive lineman.
“North Texas is the best place for me to stay close to home and play,” Smallwood said shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter. “It’s close to home, and they showed a lot of interest in me. They always stayed in contact.”
COMMITTED✅✅✅@seancooper_C4 @MikeRoach247 @samspiegs @PCobbs43 @dctf @MikeBloesch @JasonDellaRosa @BrendanAgans @reedsports @gabrieldbrooks @UncleFraz @CoachChadRogers @brettvito @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/2zmZItgxuI— Dameon smallwood (@SmallwoodDameon) January 25, 2021
Smallwood was a first-team All-District 7-5A (II) selection as an offensive tackle as a junior last season. He also played nose tackle for Denison.
UNT co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Mike Bloesch recruited Smallwood.
Smallwood said he is comfortable playing anywhere along the offensive line. He will likely move inside to guard on the college level.
Smallwood was also offered a scholarship by New Mexico. He is the second recruit in the Class of 2022 to commit to UNT. The Mean Green previously added Fort Worth Nolan Catholic defensive end Vincent Paige.
“I wanted to commit early and make sure I get it out of way, so I don’t have to worry about it next year,” Smallwood said. “I can concentrate on improving and school.”
UNT is coming off a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mean Green have played in bowl games in four of coach Seth Littrell’s five seasons at the school.
That run of success was a key selling point for UNT in its pursuit of Smallwood.
“I am excited about North Texas,” Smallwood said. “The program is on the rise.”