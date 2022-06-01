Rodney DeLong looked down the bench during the North Texas softball team’s game against Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional late last month and offered his take on all that was going wrong.
UNT got down by two runs in the bottom of the first inning, didn’t come up with a hit until the third and fell 3-0 in its first-ever NCAA tournament game.
“I felt nervous, and I knew our kids felt the same way. I looked over to Jamie [Allred], Jason [Gwyn] and Raegan [Rogers],” DeLong, UNT’s coach, said of his assistants. “We were tight, nervous and not playing all that well. It was a new experience.
“I told all three of them we were learning already.”
Those lessons paid off later in the regional tournament and should continue to pay dividends moving into next season. UNT settled in after its loss to Nebraska and advanced all the way to the regional tournament final before falling to Oklahoma State.
That 2-0 loss to the Cowgirls did little to take the luster off the best season in UNT softball history. The Mean Green ripped off three straight wins at home to capture the Conference USA tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament.
UNT followed up by coming back from its loss to Nebraska in its regional opener by winning consecutive games to reach the regional final.
That run is one DeLong and his players believe changed the program in a host of ways. The success UNT enjoyed elevated the profile of the program among recruits and bolstered interest in the team among Mean Green supporters.
What might be most important of all are the lessons the Mean Green learned along the way.
“We have talked all year about our young group getting experience,” DeLong said. “That, more than anything, is so vital. To get to a regional championship and play in front of a hostile crowd against a great opponent was good for us.
“Seven of Oklahoma State’s starters had been to the [College] World Series twice and are older. We went toe-to-toe with them in that game. That helps with belief in ourselves.”
That belief started to grow when UNT beat Fordham in its second regional game. The Mean Green then avenged their loss to Nebraska behind freshman pitcher Skylar Savage, who threw a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 win that sent UNT to the final.
Oklahoma State ended UNT’s run in the regional and the Mean Green’s season, but there is little doubt their confidence grew along the way.
“We played Mean Green softball, and that’s what we’ve done all year,” UNT second baseman Mikayla Smith said during the regional. “When we go out there, have fun and play our game, I don’t think many teams can beat us.”
Not many teams did during a 37-16 season.
UNT has won a conference title in each of its three full seasons under DeLong, including a regular season co-championship in 2019 and the outright regular season title in 2021.
What UNT was missing was an NCAA tournament appearance, a goal it had been chasing since 2004, when the school revived its softball program.
UNT broke through this year, a performance its players credited largely to the foundation DeLong has built.
“Our culture has gotten better,” designated hitter Tayla Evans said before the regional. “It was never bad, but this year we were able to find ourselves, who we are and what we stand for.”
Finding that form in time for the NCAA regionals could vault the program forward.
DeLong sold UNT’s administration on the vision that with the right resources and support, he could develop a perennial NCAA tournament team with the potential to make the College World Series when a special group of players came along.
UNT has been moving toward that goal ever since DeLong arrived ahead of the 2019 season. The confidence the Mean Green gained during the Stillwater Regional after a tough start against Nebraska was the next step in the process.
“It’s one thing to win your conference tournament and get into the NCAA tournament,” DeLong said. “When you go there and beat the Big Ten champ and play Oklahoma State tough, that’s different.
“There were a lot more eyes on that game [against OSU] with half the field eliminated. That will play a big part in getting our brand out there and getting recruits and people to buy into our vision. It was a slingshot for our program.”