Rodney DeLong took a minute to think back Sunday on all the wins he's piled up over the course of his coaching career.
DeLong won big at Cameron and Austin Peay, stops that helped him earn the chance to take over what was a struggling North Texas softball program back in the summer of 2018.
UNT has won consistently ever since while DeLong built toward the 300-win mark. The final step came in the Mean Green's 6-2 win over Charlotte at Lovelace Stadium.
"I've been fortunate to have success at programs that didn’t have a whole lot of prior success," DeLong said. "That means the most to me. I have taken over the kids who are left over in programs, and they've immediately bought in.
"I feel lucky. I always wanted to play at this level and didn’t get the opportunity. To coach at this level is a dream come true."
The success UNT has enjoyed since DeLong achieved his dream of becoming a Division I head coach has made the experience all the more rewarding. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and made the program's first NCAA tournament appearance last spring under DeLong, a former shortstop who spent his baseball career playing at the junior college and Division II levels.
DeLong is now 300-149-1 as a college coach and has a 155-69 record in five seasons at UNT.
UNT came into this season as the favorite in Conference USA. The chase for another conference title has been anything but easy.
The Mean Green were swept at Western Kentucky in late March, when they lost six straight. UNT has been looking to crawl back toward the top of the C-USA standings ever since.
The Mean Green (26-17) took a key step toward that goal by winning two out of three games against Charlotte (25-17) in their weekend series. UNT picked up a walk-off win on a McKenzie Wagoner single in the second game.
Ashely Peters picked up the win by striking out 11 on Saturday and came back to allow two runs in 5 2/3 innings on Sunday for her 10th win of the season.
"Coach asked me if I wanted the ball," Peters said. "I said, 'Yes.' I knew today was going to be a lot tougher. I was going to be gritty and give it all for my team."
UNT was locked in a tight game before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mikayla Smith keyed the rally with a two-run double.
The Mean Green cruised the rest of the way and have now won six of their last seven games.
"We played bad softball for about two weeks," DeLong said. "Our message to the kids was to continue to fight. We still feel like we have a good team and can win the conference. Kudos to our kids. They continue to grind and played really well this weekend."
UNT certainly improved its chances of winning the C-USA title by winning its series with Charlotte, which came into the weekend atop the standings. Florida Atlantic moved to the top at 11-4 after the weekend with Charlotte (12-5) and UNT (11-7) close behind.
UNT's next C-USA series is a three-game set at FAU beginning April 28. The Mean Green will face Missouri next week and will head into those games with momentum.
"I feel really good about the way we played this weekend," Peters said. "We came in super hungry knowing they were leading the conference and hadn't lost a series all year."
UNT took time to celebrate not only that series win but also another landmark for DeLong after pulling away from Charlotte late. The Mean Green's players crowded around DeLong to congratulate him on his 300th win.
"Coach DeLong is one of the best coaches I have played for," Smith said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."
