DeAndre Torrey made a compelling case this week when he talked about how the North Texas football program should be viewed.
UNT has turned out a host of great running backs through the years from Abner Haynes to Patrick Cobbs to Jeffery Wilson.
“If anything, this school is ‘Running Back U,'" Torrey said.
The chance to build on that legacy is part of the reason Torrey made the tough choice to leave Mississippi and sign with UNT. Torrey grew up in Mississippi, played a season at Mississippi Gulf Coast and hardly left the state growing up.
He could have played closer to home at South Alabama or Troy but signed with UNT instead because of the opportunities the school offers.
Torrey talked about how that decision changed his life this week, just days after he became the sixth player in program history to rush for 3,000 career yards.
The club is one of the most exclusive in program history. Cobbs, Wilson, Lance Dunbar, Jamario Thomas and Ja'Quay Wilburn are the other members of the club.
Wilson is the only member of the group who isn't already in the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame. He has yet to clear the five-year waiting period to be eligible.
Torrey has strengthened his case this year to be considered an all-time great and is just two yards short of posting the 16th 1,000-yard rushing season in program history. He'll look to hit that mark on Saturday when UNT faces Florida International in Miami.
UNT needs to win that game and its regular season finale against UTSA to become bowl eligible at 6-6. It's a tall task, but the Mean Green are on a roll after winning three straight games and have a shot to get there.
UNT coach Seth Littrell talked about where the Mean Green stand in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. We have UNT fans covered in our weekly notebook.
UNT is also in the early stages of the basketball season. The Mean Green men appeared as if they were going to post an impressive win over Buffalo on Monday before the Bulls changed back for a 69-66 win.
UNT is also in the early stages of the basketball season. The Mean Green men appeared as if they were going to post an impressive win over Buffalo on Monday before the Bulls changed back for a 69-66 win.
