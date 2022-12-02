SAN ANTONIO — Two of the cornerstones of the North Texas program over the last few years reached personal milestones on Friday night.
Those marks just didn’t mean quite as much to linebacker KD Davis and quarterback Austin Aune after the Mean Green saw their chance to win a title slip away in a 48-27 loss to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game.
Davis broke the UNT record for career tackles while piling up 14 stops against the Roadrunners. All Aune needed was one touchdown pass to break a tie with program legend Mason Fine for the program’s single season record. The former Argyle standout reached the mark on a 36-yard strike to Jyaire Shorter.
“The accolades come when the team plays well,” Aune said. “I have a great offensive line and receivers who give me opportunities. The goal coming back wasn’t to break records. It was to win a conference championship and a bowl championship. We still have one more opportunity.”
UNT is 7-6 and will soon find out its bowl destination.
Aune will head into that game with 32 touchdown passes, breaking the previous mark of 31 set by Mason Fine in 2017.
Aune also moved up to fourth place on UNT’s career passing yardage list after throwing for 194 yards against UTSA. He now has 7,086 yards and is 338 yards behind Derek Thompson.
Davis came into the night needing 12 tackles to pass UNT Hall of Famer Byron Gross for the program mark. He finished with 14, pushing his total to 421.
Gross finished with 418 from 1987-90.
Davis had similar thoughts to Aune. He briefly considered transferring in the offseason before electing to return to UNT for one final season.
“The tackle record was part of the reason I came back, but the main thing was to bring a trophy home,” Davis said. “We have one more game, one more battle together.”
UNT makes big fourth down stop
UNT came up with a huge stop in the first quarter.
UTSA went 74 yards in 19 plays, the last of which came at the UNT 1-yard line. The Roadrunners went for the end zone and came up short when cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and defensive tackle Roderick Brown cut down UTSA running back Kevorian Barnes as he tried to dive over the pile.
Both teams went for the end zone on fourth down in the redzone in the first half.
UNT scored its only touchdown of the first half on a fourth-and-goal play from the UTSA 2-yard line.
Ikaika Ragsdale scored on a run up the middle to tie the game at 7-7 early.
Briefly …
>> UNT center Manase Mose extended his record for consecutive starts and career starts against UTSA. Mose has made 61 straight starts dating back to his redshirt freshman season.
>> Kicker Ethan Mooney hit both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra points. Mooney is already UNT’s career leader in points and pushed his total to 325 against UTSA.
He now has 102 points on the season and ranks third on UNT’s single-season leaders list. Mooney trails Cole Hedlund by six points.
>> Shorter’s touchdown catch was significant for himself as well as Aune. He now has 10 receptions that have gone for touchdowns this season, a total that ties for ninth on UNT’s single-season leaders list.
