UNT-UTSA notebook
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune carries the ball during the Mean Green's loss to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday at the Alamodome. Aune became UNT's single-season leader in touchdown passes when he threw his 32nd against the Roadrunners. 

 Tony Morano/Conference USA

SAN ANTONIO — Two of the cornerstones of the North Texas program over the last few years reached personal milestones on Friday night.

Those marks just didn’t mean quite as much to linebacker KD Davis and quarterback Austin Aune after the Mean Green saw their chance to win a title slip away in a 48-27 loss to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game.

