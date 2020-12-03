North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden continued to cement his name in program history in what might have been the senior’s final game with the Mean Green on Thursday night.
Darden broke UNT’s records for career receiving touchdowns and single season touchdown receptions during the Mean Green’s 42-31 loss to Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
The Houston native came into the game tied with Ron Shanklin for career touchdown catches with 31. Darden’s 12 touchdown catches on the season trailed the program record of 13 set by Shanklin set in 1967.
Darden caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean in the first quarter to set the career record. He later caught a 33-yard scoring strike from Bean to grab the single-season mark on his way to finishing with eight catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
None of that mattered to Darden on a night the Mean Green fell to 3-5 in their final home game of the season.
“I am more focused on winning,” Darden said. “If I set records, that is good, but I care more about winning, to be honest.”
Darden is considered an NFL prospect and said earlier this fall that he has yet to decide if he will return for another season with the Mean Green.
If Darden does elect to return, he will have an opportunity to hold nearly all of UNT’s receiving records by the time he finishes his college career. He came into the night with 214 career catches, just short of the program record of 229 set by Casey Fitzgerald from 2005-08.
Johnny Quinn’s total of 2,718 receiving yards is the program record. Darden came into the night with 2,474 yards.
Darden now has 222 catches for 2,609 yards in his UNT career. He moved into moved into second place all-time at UNT in receiving yards after passing Casey Fitzgerald (2,533 yards) and Troy Redwine (2,567 yards).
“He goes out there and competes every week,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Everyone in the stadium knows where the ball is going, and they still can’t stop him. He is a phenomenal player and person. There’s a reason he is as good as he and that’s the way he works. You wouldn’t believe how much work he puts in to be great.”