Jaelon Darden has maintained focus on his dream of reaching the NFL throughout his football journey.
Staying on that day-to-day grind has put Darden in position to become the first North Texas player selected in the NFL draft since 2004 heading into his pro day on Thursday.
The Houston native has rarely looked forward toward what it will be like to live out his NFL dreams. Tuesday was one of those days.
“I’m definitely going to shed a couple of tears because I’ve been working hard and did it with my best friend in my life, which is my dad,” Darden said during a press conference ahead of his pro day. “That’s going to be the hardest part. I can’t share that moment with him, but I can share it with my mom and my little brother.”
Darden’s father, Manya Darden, died of a heart condition over the summer.
Darden played his senior season with his father on his mind and put together one of the greatest campaigns in program history. He caught a program record 19 touchdown passes in just nine games and finished his career as UNT’s career leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38).
“He’s one of the best players I’ve coached offensively,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s meant a lot to this program as a player and a lot to me as a person.
“I look at him as a not only a great player but also a close friend.”
Darden’s place in program history is secure. He’s one of UNT’s all-time greats.
Being the first player UNT has had drafted since the Oakland Raiders selected linebacker Cody Spencer would add to Darden’s legacy. The Mean Green currently have the longest draft drought in major college football.
Draft prognosticators project Darden to be selected somewhere in the middle rounds after the draft kicks off on April 29.
“It would be huge,” Littrell said of seeing Darden selected. “That is a lot of guys’ goal and aspiration in life, to get to the next level.
“It would show guys that if you come in here, put in the work and do the right things, they’re going find you.”
Darden has been putting in that work since he was training in the backyard with his brother. That dedication helped Darden overcome being undersized at 5-foot-9.
Darden’s mother signed him up for football when he was young.
“She always told me it doesn’t matter how big you are,” Darden said. “What matters is your heart. If I just keep going and keep putting in the work, everything else will take care of itself.”
Darden has been doing just that since declaring for the draft and skipping UNT’s loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He’s been training ever since with a host of other draft hopefuls, including former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
“I’ve been coming to work every day with that chip on my shoulder and focusing on the next step in my life,” Darden said.
Darden will look to improve his draft prospects on Thursday during his pro day. He vowed to make an impression during his press conference and offered a preview of what teams can expect from him.
“Every day I’m going to come to work with the right mindset and build relationships because at the end of the day that’s what it’s about,” Darden said. “Coach Littrell told me all the time. I want people to know they can put their trust in me, and that I will give them 110%”