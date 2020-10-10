Jaelon Darden put together one of the more memorable performances of his career on Saturday.
The senior wide receiver caught 13 passes for 244 yards in a notable performance in program history.
Unfortunately for Darden and UNT, it came in a 49-21 loss to Charlotte at Apogee Stadium.
“Darden always brings it,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He has the mindset and confidence to go out there and make plays. He is going to give it everything he has on every snap. He has grown over time. This is his fourth season and has played a lot of ball. He plays fast and is a great player.”
That was evident in the Mean Green’s loss to the 49ers. Darden caught three touchdown passes and kept UNT’s hopes to rally for a win over Charlotte alive late in the second half.
He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune early in the fourth quarter that pulled UNT within 35-21.
“I study film and know where I need to be,” Darden said. “If I take care of small things, everything else will take care of itself.”
Darden leads the nation with nine touchdown catches in four games. His 244 receiving yards ties him for sixth in Conference USA history with Tulsa’s Brennan Marion, who reached that total in 2007.
Darden’s yardage total also ranks as the second-most receiving yards in a game in program history and is an Apogee Stadium record.
Darden now has 192 career catches, a total that ranks third in program history. He moved past David Brown (182) and Johnny Quinn (187) on Saturday.
Mooney struggles to connected
UNT kicker Ethan Mooney missed three field goals during the Mean Green’s loss to Charlotte.
UNT drove to the Charlotte 15-yard line on its opening possession of the game before stalling out.
UNT called on Mooney, who missed a 32-yard field goal wide left.
The Mean Green turned to Mooney a second time in the first half and saw him push a 31-yard attempt wide right. He missed again in the third quarter from 44 yards out that hit the left upright.
Mooney came into the night having hit one of his two attempts on the season.
“We will talk about it,” Littrell said. “I’m not going to throw him under the bus, but everyone has a job to do and we have to get that job done. Whatever we need to do to get him back to where he needs to be is what we will do.”
UNT loses key linebacker early
UNT linebacker KD Davis went down with a leg injury in the first quarter. The junior was helped off the field by team trainers.
Davis came into the game as the Mean Green’s leading tackler with 23 stops, despite missing UNT’s loss to SMU for undisclosed reasons.
Aune shines again for UNT
Aune threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his second start of the season. He connected on 23 of his 43 attempts and tossed one interception.
Aune has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his two starts. He threw for 339 yards last week in UNT’s loss to Southern Miss.