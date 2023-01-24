North Texas has hired a veteran in the world of college athletics to join its administration.
Connor Smith, who spent more than eight years as the athletic director at Dallas Baptist, is joining UNT’s staff as its associate vice president and chief operating officer.
UNT announced the addition of Smith on Tuesday morning. He fills the opening that was created when Jared Mosley replaced Wren Baker as UNT’s athletic director late last year.
Baker left UNT to become the athletic director at West Virginia after helping set UNT on course to join the American Athletic Conference this summer. UNT is leaving Conference USA after this school year.
“Connor brings a wealth of leadership experience that will serve our student-athletes, coaches and staff well as we transition into the American Athletic Conference and continue to build on the momentum we have within our programs,” Mosley said.
“He is highly respected across the industry and will be a great resource for us here at UNT.”
DBU won its first Division II national championship during Smith’s tenure when its women’s golf team won the 2021 national tournament.
The Dallas Baptist baseball team played in seven NCAA Division I regional tournaments and advanced to a Super Regional in 2021 under Smith.
“I am thrilled and honored to join Jared Mosley, UNT Athletics and the entire Mean Green family,” Smith said in a statement. “I look forward to serving and working alongside the incredible student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as we strive to build champions and prepare leaders. The future is incredibly bright for the Mean Green.”
