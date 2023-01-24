Connor Smith Twitter art
North Texas has added former Dallas Baptist athletic director Connor Smith to its administrative staff.

North Texas has hired a veteran in the world of college athletics to join its administration.

Connor Smith, who spent more than eight years as the athletic director at Dallas Baptist, is joining UNT’s staff as its associate vice president and chief operating officer.

