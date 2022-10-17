North Texas posted one of its more impressive wins of the season on Saturday.
The Mean Green rushed for a program record 475 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-27 win over Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
UNT’s second straight win pushed the Mean Green to 4-3 on the season and, more importantly, 3-0 in Conference USA play heading into a showdown with UTSA this week in San Antonio. The Roadrunners are also 3-0 in conference play and are the defending C-USA champions.
Before we turn our attention to UNT’s biggest regular season game in recent memory, it’s time for this week’s edition of what we learned, a look back at UNT’s last game and what it tells us about where the Mean Green stand.
Another bowl game is within reach
UNT’s bowl hopes seemed to be fading a couple of weeks ago. The Mean Green were 2-3, had lost two straight games and faced a series of critical games.
Although UNT isn’t out of the woods yet, its path to the postseason looks a whole lot more manageable after consecutive wins.
The Mean Green beat Florida Atlantic and came back to beat Louisiana Tech in what might have been the key game of the season. Louisiana Tech played a tough schedule early. The Bulldogs were sitting at 2-3 after falling to Missouri and Clemson but had beaten UTEP in their C-USA opener.
UNT was locked in a close game with the Bulldogs most of the way before pulling away late.
“I’m really proud of our men for how they have prepared the last couple of weeks,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We had great preparation coming into the game and executed our game plan the way we talked about.”
Reaching that goal has UNT sitting two wins short of becoming bowl eligible with five games left in the regular season. The Mean Green have a tough stretch coming up. UNT’s game at UTSA is the first of consecutive games against that teams that played in last season’s C-USA title game.
The Mean Green will travel to Western Kentucky on Oct. 29.
UNT is in a much better position heading into that series after winning back-to-back games. The Mean Green still have a home game left against a struggling Florida International team, as well as winnable games remaining against Rice and UAB.
It’s hard to imagine UNT not winning at least another two games the rest of the way.
UNT has found a groove offensively
The credit for UNT’s big day running the ball against Louisiana Tech goes to the Mean Green’s offensive line and running backs. What made UNT’s overall outing all the more encouraging was the creativity the Mean Green showed.
𝘗𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 6.#GMG pic.twitter.com/TqKBbbgG5X— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) October 15, 2022
The best example came on Austin Aune’s second touchdown pass of the day. UNT snapped the ball to running back Oscar Adaway III, who handed it to Aune.
Aune then faked an end-around pitch, pulled up and hit tight end Var’Keyes Gumms for a 20-yard touchdown.
UNT also used Kaylon Horton, its newfound gadget play weapon, and saw him break free for a 66-yard touchdown. The Mean Green again used the wildcat effectively while lining their running backs up in the shotgun.
There were times early in the season when UNT was pretty bland offensively, especially in the red zone.
What we saw Saturday was a step in the right direction, both from a production and play-calling standpoint.
UNT’s defensive newcomers are adjusting
UNT finished with seven sacks in its win over Louisiana Tech, a sign some of its key additions are finally settling in.
Linebacker Mazin Richards finished with three of those sacks in one of his best performances since transferring in from Eastern New Mexico, a Division II school.
“I’m a really confident guy,” Richards said. “I didn’t think the jump from where I was before to here was going to affect me. I guess I was being naïve. When I had a bad game at UNLV it shocked me.
“I had been waiting on my breakout game and will build on it every week now for sure.”
UNT has several transfers and young players who are filling key roles defensively. Cornerback Ridge Texada and safety Logan Wilson are among UNT’s other players who appear to be finding their grooves.
Texada had two more pass breakups against Louisiana Tech and is now tied with Devon Witherspoon of Illinois for the national lead with 12 passes defended on the season.
The growth Richards and Texada have made has helped the Mean Green show signs of improvement the last few weeks.