Baker indoors
University of North Texas athletic director Wren Baker is leaving the school for West Virginia University. He took over UNT's program in the summer of 2016.

 DRC file photo

The news came down Wednesday morning before both universities made announcements early in the afternoon.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

