UNT-Cal big games
North Texas’ Evan Johnson prays in the end zone before the start of the Mean Green’s loss to Cal at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., in 2019. UNT will host the Golden Bears in its season opener this fall.

 DRC file photo

The first game of the season is an exciting time for any college football team, but it will take on added importance for North Texas this fall.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT 2023 football schedule

Here's a look at the North Texas football team’s 2023 schedule.

Date Opponent
Sept. 2 California
Sept. 9 at Florida International
Sept. 16 at Louisiana Tech
Sept. 30 Abilene Christian
Oct. 7 at Navy*
Oct. 14 Temple*
Oct. 21 at Tulane*
Oct. 28 Memphis*
Nov. 4 UTSA*
Nov. 10 at SMU*&
Nov. 18 at Tulsa*
Nov. 25 UAB*%
*American Athletic Conference game
& Friday game
% Game could be moved to Friday

