North Texas wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. heads for the goal line before scoring a touchdown to cap “The Drive” during UNT’s win over UTSA in 2017. The Mean Green drove 98 yards in the final 1:07 and pulled out a 29-26 win at Apogee Stadium.

 DRC file photo

North Texas is less than two months away from kicking off the 2023 football season with a home game against Cal that will mark the beginning of Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s coach.

UNT 2023 football schedule

The following is a look at the North Texas football team’s 2023 schedule.

Date Opponent
Sept. 2 California
Sept. 9 at Florida International
Sept. 16 at Louisiana Tech
Sept. 30 Abilene Christian
Oct. 7 at Navy*
Oct. 14 Temple*
Oct. 21 at Tulane*
Oct. 28 Memphis*
Nov. 4 UTSA*
Nov. 10 at SMU*&
Nov. 18 at Tulsa*
Nov. 25 UAB*%
*American Athletic Conference game
& Friday game
% Game could be moved to Friday

