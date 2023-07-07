North Texas is less than two months away from kicking off the 2023 football season with a home game against Cal that will mark the beginning of Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s coach.
There are high hopes for UNT heading into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
The Mean Green finished 7-7 last season, appeared in a bowl game for the sixth time in seven years and have several of their key players returning.
We looked at UNT’s schedule overall earlier this year when it was announced, but what are the Mean Green’s biggest games of the season?
We’ll tackle that question over the course of the weeks leading into UNT’s opener.
There never was much of a question in years past as to what UNT’s biggest game of the season was, at least not after the Mean Green revived their series with SMU back in 2014.
UNT will take on the Mustangs again Nov. 10 in Dallas.
When it comes to this season, though, the time has arrived to finally elevate another game to No. 1 on the countdown of big showdowns.
Yes, we’re talking about the Mean Green’s showdown with UTSA on Nov. 4.
The series between UNT and UTSA hasn’t been in play nearly as long as the Mean Green’s feud with SMU that dates back to 1922. What it lacks in history, it more than makes up for in animosity and games of consequence in the last few years.
UTSA leads the series 6-5.
The teams first played in 2013 and have made a habit of spoiling each other’s seasons ever since.
The Mean Green were in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent memory that year after winning five straight games. UNT was in the thick of the race for the CUSA title heading into a home game against UTSA.
The Roadrunners edged the Mean Green 21-13, knocking them out of contention. UNT offensive lineman Mason Y’Barbo unloaded in the postgame press conference.
“We just didn’t play Mean Green football and lost to a soft, unphysical, below-average football team,” Y’Barbo said, laying the foundation for the rivalry.
UNT won its only game of the season in 2015 when interim coach Mike Canales guided the Mean Green to a 30-23 win over UTSA, the Mean Green’s first victory in the series.
Canales walked into the postgame press conference and opened with a memorable line: “Now we’ve got a rivalry.”
Two years later, UNT picked up an even more memorable win behind Mason Fine, who guided the Mean Green on what is fondly remembered as “The Drive.”
UTSA seemed to have the game won after stopping the Mean Green on fourth down with 1:28 left while holding a 26-22 lead.
UNT forced a punt but was still in a tight spot when it took over at its 2-yard line with 1:07 left.
Fine led the Mean Green on a seven-play drive and hit Rico Bussey Jr. while being leveled on the final play.
Bussey broke free and scored to give UNT a 29-26 win.
The Mean Green picked up another memorable win in 2021 when they spoiled UTSA’s perfect season. The Roadrunners were 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally when they came to Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green rushed for 340 yards in a driving rainstorm and won 45-23.
UTSA exacted revenge last season — twice.
Frank Harris put together a drive that was reminiscent of the one Fine guided against the Mean Green in 2017. UNT led UTSA by three when the Roadrunners took over at their 25 with 1:38 left.
Harris drove UTSA straight down the field. Zakhari Franklin barely picked up a first down on a fourth-and-2 screen pass on the fifth play of the drive.
Tight end Oscar Cardenas made a one-handed grab down the middle for a 33-yard gain on the next play to set up the game-winner. De’Corian Clark caught a 10-yard touchdown pass on a fade to give UTSA a 31-27 win.
UTSA went on to beat UNT 48-27 in the C-USA title game, the finale of Seth Littrell’s tenure as the Mean Green’s coach before he was fired.
UNT has a longer series with SMU, but there hasn’t been that type of drama in the series for years. The Mustangs hammered the Mean Green 48-10 last season, have won seven of the last eight meetings and lead the all-time series 35-6-1.
The way the UNT-UTSA rivalry has bled over into recruiting has only added to its growth.
Oklahoma linebacker Micho Lavine committed to UNT over UTSA this spring. The Mean Green also won a key battle against the Roadrunners for cornerback Taylor Starling just before signing day in February.
UTSA has also won its share of head-to-head battles with UNT.
Linebacker Jamal Ligon, one of UTSA’s best players in recent years, was committed to UNT before backing out and signing with the Roadrunners.
UTSA also recently flipped Mesquite offensive lineman Davion Hurth, another former UNT commitment in the Class of 2024.
The way the rivalry has grown only adds to the significance of this year’s game, which will be played in Denton.
There is no telling where the teams will be at in terms of the race for the title in the American or a spot in a bowl game. UTSA is expected to be in the race for the conference title with Harris and several of its other key players returning.
UNT will be trying to find its footing under a new coach in Morris.
If the history of the series is any indication, the game will be a critical one for both teams. As it stands now, it shapes up to be the most critical game of the Mean Green’s season.
