Darrell Dickey is standing with his fist in the air in front of the stands at Fouts Field in one of the enduring images from his Hall of Fame tenure as the coach at North Texas.
Dickey led UNT to four straight Sun Belt Conference titles beginning in 2001 and a bowl win over Cincinnati during his time with the Mean Green.
All those milestones prompted huge celebrations. A UNT win in 2006 led to enthusiasm to rival those occasions for one reason: It came against SMU.
The Mean Green have played their longtime rival down the road in Dallas 42 times and have won just six of those games. Throw in the tie from 1932 and the series record is 35-6-1 in SMU’s favor.
A series being so far tilted to one side doesn’t seem like it would make for a rivalry and a game of importance for the Mean Green.
The dynamics make UNT-SMU different, which is why the teams’ Nov. 10 showdown in Dallas comes in at No. 2 on our list of the Mean Green’s biggest games of 2023.
UNT fans have long felt like their counterparts at SMU, a small private school with about 12,000 students, look down on them. UNT is one of the largest public schools in the state with more than 40,000 students.
SMU and UNT spent much of their history in separate leagues with SMU always seemingly a step above.
SMU was a member of the Southwest Conference when legendary coach Hayden Fry made a push for the league to admit UNT.
SMU was in Conference USA when UNT was in the Sun Belt and wanted in.
The teams will finally be in the same league for the first time this fall after UNT was officially admitted to the American Athletic Conference earlier this month. SMU is already a member.
The game will be another milestone in the series that began in 1922 and prompted some of the best quotes in UNT history.
SMU refused to play UNT for years in the early 1990s, which led former Mean Green coach Matt Simon to try to shame the Mustangs into renewing the rivalry in 1994.
“I’d like to play because I think we could beat them, and my players feel the same way,” Simon said. “If they’d like to play on a Safeway parking lot, just give us a date and time.”
That quote led to the series being unofficially named the Safeway Bowl.
Several years later, former UNT Hall of Fame broadcaster George Dunham encapsulated the feeling of the Mean Green faithful during a coaches show broadcast.
“If they were playing Russia State, I would root for Russia State to beat them by four touchdowns,” Dunham said of SMU.
New UNT coach Eric Morris has done a great job of getting the school’s fans behind him early in his tenure. He’s enthusiastic, has set lofty goals, including contending for championships in the American quickly, and is a dynamic public speaker.
One of the quickest ways for Morris to continue to win over UNT fans would be to find a way to beat SMU in Dallas.
SMU has won seven of the last eight games in the series. UNT is 1-26-1 in Dallas against the Mustangs all-time.
Turning the tide will be a challenge. SMU trounced UNT 48-10 last year and loaded up on highly regarded transfers in the offseason.
The Mustangs even snagged Cam Robertson, a defensive end with a lot of potential who entered the transfer portal after starting his career at UNT.
Dickey went down in history with his win over SMU in 2006. One of Dan McCarney’s memorable wins was a 43-6 thrashing of SMU in 2014.
Seth Littrell opened the best season of his time at UNT in 2018 with a win over SMU. The Mean Green went on to beat Arkansas and finish 9-4 that year.
UNT will have a chance to pick up another milestone win late in the season this fall. The Mean Green’s game against SMU will be its 10th of the year.
UNT and SMU could well be looking for the final wins they need to become bowl eligible or to stay in the conference title race by then.
Games between the Mean Green and Mustangs are always huge from UNT’s perspective.
This season will be no different.
