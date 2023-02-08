UNT-SMU Pac 12
Buy Now

North Texas tight end Jake Roberts runs after catching a pass during the Mean Green's loss to SMU last season at Apogee Stadium. UNT is set to join the American Athletic Conference this summer. SMU is a member of the league but could soon have an opportunity to join the Pac-12.

 Al Key/DRC

One of the big draws for North Texas when it joined five other schools in jumping from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference is that it would finally be in the same league as longtime rival SMU.

That period might not last very long.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags