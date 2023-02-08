North Texas tight end Jake Roberts runs after catching a pass during the Mean Green's loss to SMU last season at Apogee Stadium. UNT is set to join the American Athletic Conference this summer. SMU is a member of the league but could soon have an opportunity to join the Pac-12.
One of the big draws for North Texas when it joined five other schools in jumping from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference is that it would finally be in the same league as longtime rival SMU.
That period might not last very long.
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is visiting SMU today, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.
The visit could be a precursor to the league extending SMU an invitation.
SMU has long sought to move up from the Group of Five to join a Power Five conference. The Pac-12 is looking to expand following the departures of USC and UCLA.
San Diego State and SMU have long been seen as prime candidates.
Seeing SMU depart for a Power Five conference would be a tough turn of events for UNT. The American would still be a far better conference than any UNT has been a part of since it returned to Division I in 1995.
The American just wouldn't have the cross-town conference rivalry UNT has long desired that would help elevate the school's presence in Dallas-Fort Worth.
UNT would also be the lone school from the Dallas area competing at the Group of Five level with TCU already in the Big 12.
The Mean Green would still share a league with UTSA, Rice and Tulsa, three schools that would give UNT the regional conference rivalries that have helped bolster its program since it joined C-USA before the 2013 season.
UNT has faced SMU regularly since 1922 in nonconference play. The teams have faced off annually since 2014.
The Pac-12 has yet to announce its intentions, but Kliavkoff's visit could be an indication that UNT's time in the same league with SMU could be short lived.
