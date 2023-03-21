North Texas' game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday is looking more and more like it could be Grant McCasland's finale with the Mean Green.
McCasland's name has come up in connection with the opening at Texas Tech after Mark Adams stepped down.
Multiple media reports now have pointed to McCasland as the leading candidate for the job. He has a $1.5 million buyout in his contract.
McCasland addressed the speculation that he was a candidate to take over at Texas Tech after UNT's loss to UAB in the Conference USA tournament.
“I love this team and what we have been able to do as a program,” McCasland said. “Our attention is 100% on winning. Last year, we won a game in the NIT.
“Our focus is on how we keep this group together. How do we learn from this?”
UNT has done just that and won two straight games in the NIT to reach Tuesday night's quarterfinals.
McCasland got his start in coaching at Texas Tech as the program’s director of operations from 1999-2001. McCasland’s wife, Cece, played soccer for the Red Raiders.
McCasland has since risen through the ranks of college coaches, spending time as a coach at the junior college and Division II levels. He has since spent a season as the head coach at Arkansas State and six seasons at UNT.
McCasland led UNT to C-USA titles in three straight seasons before that run ended this year. He is 132-65 at UNT and 208-89 in nine seasons overall heading into Tuesday's game.
