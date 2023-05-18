The siblings are close. Oklahoma was considered the favorite to land Bryant when his sister was playing soccer at the school.
Bryant has his choice of schools to attend. He’s a consensus top 50 player in his class. Clemson, LSU and USC are among the schools that have offered him a scholarship.
Bailey was also highly rated coming out of Midlothian. She was a four-star prospect and went on to be a key contributor for Oklahoma.
Bailey scored two goals last season and started three games for Oklahoma in her time with the Sooners. She elected to transfer after the school changed coaches in the offseason and landed at UNT, where she will be a junior this fall.
It’s not the first time a member of the UNT soccer team has had a brother who was a top football prospect.
Carissa Sanders was a standout defender for UNT and helped lead the Mean Green to a conference regular season or tournament title in four straight seasons from 2015-18.
Her brother, Spencer Sanders, threw for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns for Oklahoma State. He transferred after last season and landed at Ole Miss.
There’s another top player on the market with ties to UNT and its soccer program in Bryant Wesco. UNT is set to make a run at bringing him to Denton to join his sister.
