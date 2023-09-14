North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada is headed to familiar territory Saturday when the Mean Green take on Louisiana Tech.
Texada’s family will be there, including his father, who knows Ruston like the back of his hand.
Keith Texada was a wide receiver for the Bulldogs in the late 1980s.
“This will be a special game for sure,” Ridge Texada said. “He will be there along with some of my family. I always like going back to Louisiana and playing on that stage.”
Texada will be a big part of UNT’s plans to turn its season around after an 0-2 start.
The junior has been an anchor in the Mean Green’s secondary since the beginning of last season when he came out of nowhere to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors.
Texada picked up where he left off this fall, posting five tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup through two games.
Ridge is the third of the Texada brothers who have played as defensive backs on the college level and beyond. Ranthony Texada played for TCU, and Raleigh Texada played for Baylor.
Both Ranthony and Raleigh went on to play professionally.
Keith Texada tutored each of his three sons, including Ridge, who will play a key role in trying to help the Mean Green get their defense heading in the right direction after a tough start to the season.
UNT ranks last nationally in total defense after allowing 598.5 yards per game in its first two outings.
The Mean Green have been better in pass defense than they’ve been against the run, thanks in part to Ridge Texada. UNT also ranks last nationally in rushing defense at 292.0 yards per game.
The Mean Green are allowing 306.5 passing yards per game. That’s far from where UNT wants to be, but it does rank No. 119 nationally, making the Mean Green’s secondary a strength, relatively speaking.
“That’s something we have to get figured out,” UNT coach Eric Morris said of finding a way to get the Mean Green’s defense on track. “We have to get it figured out in a hurry.”
A solid game from Texada and the rest of UNT’s secondary against Louisiana Tech and quarterback Hank Bachmeier would help matters. The Boise State transfer has thrown for 684 yards and three touchdowns.
Bachmeier started games in four straight seasons for Boise State and was on the roster for the Mean Green’s loss to the Broncos in last season’s Frisco Bowl before entering the transfer portal and landing at Louisiana Tech.
Bachmeier’s best game this season came in Louisiana Tech’s win over FIU. He threw for 333 yards and a touchdown on 34-of-44 passing.
The Bulldogs didn’t need Bachmeier to do much other than hand the ball off last week, when Louisiana Tech rushed for 367 yards in a win over Northwestern State.
The Bulldogs will certainly attack what has been the weak point of UNT’s defense in the running game, but opportunities for Texada and the rest of the Mean Green’s secondary to make plays will surely come around.
Texada emerged as one of UNT’s best players last season, when he broke up 15 passes and intercepted three more while racking up 124 yards and a touchdown on returns.
UNT could use some more big plays after a rough start defensively.
Texada is capable of providing them in a game that will have special meaning for him and his family.
“My dad told me to make plays, prove a point and keep that chip on my shoulder,” Texada said. “He went to Louisiana Tech, but he wants us to win.”
Reaching that goal in a familiar place for the Texada family would be special for the latest in the family’s long line of defensive backs.
“We went to some games at Louisiana Tech before I came here,” Texada said of UNT. “I remember the campus.”
Texada will look to make a few more memories there Saturday in a critical game for the Mean Green.
