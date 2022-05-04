The idea that North Texas has something special brewing with the recruiting class she was a prominent member of didn’t cross Kailey Gamble’s mind until well into last season.
The sophomore first baseman wasn’t afforded a whole lot of time to ponder the possibility after UNT coach Rodney DeLong threw her and the rest of the Mean Green’s freshmen to the fire practically from the moment they stepped on campus.
Gamble started all but six of the 39 games she played in her debut campaign at UNT last year.
She was far from alone when it came to carrying a heavy load right off the bat among her classmates. DeLong brought in 10 players in his first recruiting class where he had time to go out and chase the players he really wanted after taking over a downtrodden program in the summer of 2018.
Most of those players who are now sophomores played right away. After a while Gamble noticed that she and her classmates weren’t just playing, they were making an impact and elevating the program.
“I don’t think we realized when we came in how big this group would be,” Gamble said. “I knew when we started playing last season that the class would be special. We played differently than a lot of freshmen. We were very mature and knew what to do.”
The results have been impressive. The Mean Green are in position to win the Conference USA West Division title this week when they host Marshall in a three-game series beginning Friday. UNT (30-13) enters the series tied with Louisiana Tech atop C-USA’s West Division at 15-6. The Lady Techsters won the teams’ series earlier this year two games to one and own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
UNT will likely have to at least win its series with Marshall (32-14, 14-7) to capture the division. The Mean Green might need a sweep, a goal that would move them a whole lot closer to an even bigger milestone.
UNT has been playing softball since 2004 but has never advanced to an NCAA regional tournament.
DeLong and his players feel like this could be their year, largely because of their sophomore class.
“Making a regional was one of coach DeLong’s top goals when he came here,” said Molly Rainey, another member of UNT’s sophomore core. “It would be awesome to do it and show that we can compete at that level.”
UNT has gradually added amenities to help get the program to the point where it can compete for a regional berth in recent years. The school built covered batting cages. A new scoreboard went up this year.
The Mean Green have improved as those upgrades have come along. UNT won the overall C-USA title last year when the Mean Green finished 18-2 in league play.
UNT fell a game short of reaching the C-USA tournament title game last season and was passed over for a regional bid.
The experience motivated UNT’s sophomore core.
“It was tough when we had to play a lot of them last year,” DeLong said. “They had ups and downs. Because of their background and the type of people they are, they handled it well. Now we are seeing them grow from the experience. They are a special group.”
UNT’s sophomores immediately bonded over their common ground at UNT. There are players from Oklahoma and Kansas in the group in addition to the expected contingent of Texas products.
Rainey, an Oklahoma native, joined the group when she transferred in from Central Florida,
Several members of the group knew each other from the summer travel team circuit. Outfielder Lexi Cobb knew Mikayla Smith and Ashlynn Walker before they arrived at UNT. Fellow outfielder Kalei Christensen knew outfielder Maia Wark as well as Gamble and Smith.
“Everyone knew a couple of other people in the class,” Cobb said. “We come from different places and teams, but we all played against each other. We’re like a big puzzle. We fit really well and get along.”
What each member of UNT’s sophomore class quickly discovered is they all have an insatiable drive to improve.
“We all wanted to compete on the highest level,” Christensen said. “That has driven our relationship. We have grown on the field together.”
The collective talent level the group possesses helped make reaching the goal of competing at a high level possible.
Gamble committed to Georgia Tech when she was a freshman in high school. DeLong was a Georgia Tech assistant at the time. Smith was committed to Oklahoma State before backing out of that pledge and had offers from a host of Division I schools when she committed to UNT.
DeLong and his assistants spent a lot of time sitting at summer softball games and building relationships with members of the class over the course of months.
The familiarity DeLong had with the members of the class gave him confidence they would quickly adjust to playing at the college level.
“They are good people and have a good work ethic,” DeLong said. “Several won high school state championships and come from good programs and travel organizations that have been successful. They have experienced a lot of winning.”
Those players have helped UNT dramatically improve as a program under DeLong.
The Mean Green won their first outright conference title in program history last season, when UNT featured one of the best pitchers in college softball in Hope Trauwein.
The Mean Green were expected to take a step back after losing their star pitcher, who transferred to Oklahoma.
UNT are right back in the C-USA championship race without Trautwein, largely because of its sophomore class.
Cobb, Gamble, Rainey and Christensen are all batting over .300.
The more experience those players and their classmates have gained the last two years, the better they have become. Their growth has DeLong feeling good about the Mean Green’s future, one he and his players are hoping includes winning another C-USA title this week and breaking through for an NCAA regional bid. UNT can grab a berth by winning the C-USA tournament or putting together a resume that merits an at-large bid.
“Our connection has grown,” Rainey said of UNT’s sophomores. “I have gotten to know them as people outside of softball. That has helped us connect on the field and do things for this program.”