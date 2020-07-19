Klein Collins has produced a number of standout football players through the years.
New North Texas assistant coach Mike Bloesch is among them. On Sunday, Bloesch helped UNT land defensive end Trent Ward, the next player in the pipeline.
Ward backed out of his commitment to Sam Houston State on Friday before quickly turning around and announcing his decision to play for UNT on Twitter.
Committed to University of North Texas🖤💚#GMG @MeanGreenFB @SethLittrell @CoachMathies @MikeBloesch @LukeWaleriusUNT @KCTigerFootball pic.twitter.com/TB6poWMUmc— T r e n t o n W a r d🦍🏴☠️ (@Trent88ward) July 19, 2020
Ward named his relationship with UNT's staff as the main reason behind his decision.
"I chose North Texas because of the coaches and how they explained everything to me," Ward said. "They felt like the coaches from my high school. I can go to them with anything. I have 100 percent trust in them. I feel like they can help me be the best person I can be, and they were honest."
Bloesch recruited Ward and quickly developed a bond with him, partly because of their background at Klein Collins.
Longtime Klein Collins assistant Andy Grimm coached Bloesch when he was a standout offensive lineman at the school. Grimm told Ward about coaching Bloesch and what he is like as a person.
"That made me feel way more comfortable going there," Ward said. "Coach Grimm coached him and now coach Bloesch will help coach me."
Bloesch is headed into his first season as UNT's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He won't be Ward's position coach but will see him often in drills pitting the Mean Green's offensive and defensive linemen.
Ward was a first-team All-District 15-6A selection last season. UNT told Ward, who is 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, that they plan to play him primarily as a defensive end. His size and versatility will allow him to move to other spots on the defensive front, depending on the situation.
Ward was also offered a scholarship by New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe. Sam Houston was one of several schools that compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level that also offered.
Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Ward as a three-star prospect. The site has him listed No. 88 on its list of the top defensive tackles in the class of 2021.
The more Ward found out about UNT, the more he was intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Mean Green.
"North Texas had more to offer with academics," Ward said. "It has a whole lot more majors. Sam is a good school, but I can get more done at North Texas, both academically and with football."