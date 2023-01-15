Dietrich Moore visited with quite a few coaches and saw more than his fair share of campus during his recruiting process.
That experience helped the Oklahoma linebacker quickly decide where to continue his career after visiting North Texas over the weekend.
“I could really feel the love,” Moore said in an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday evening. “I have been quite a few places. None of them felt like North Texas. The environment was great. I got to know some of the players and felt at home.”
That feeling led the Broken Arrow standout to commit to the Mean Green. UNT offered the 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker on Jan. 5 after new coach Eric Morris took over the program.
New UNT linebackers coach Colby Kratch recruited Moore.
Moore was a first team 6A-1 District 1 selection as a senior, when he was also named the league’s linebacker of the year.
New Mexico State, Louisiana-Monroe and Incarnate Word also offered Moore a scholarship.
Kratch told Moore that he could fit in at any of the three linebacker spots UNT will employ in a new defensive scheme in 2023 but will likely best fit on the outside. The Mean Green are expected to move to a 3-3-5 system.
Moore traveled a long road to have the opportunity to play at the major college level. He tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in 2021.
Moore spent 10 months recovering before returning for the 2022 season. He proved that he had recovered from the injury over the last few months and caught the attention of UNT’s staff.
“I grinded through it,” Moore said. “I spent a lot of time in physical therapy and also worked with the trainers at school.”
UNT hosted a group of recruits over the weekend and is looking to add a class of high school prospects to a group of transfers it has picked up since Morris took over the program in mid-December. Morris’ late arrival has left UNT little time to recruit before signing day on Feb. 1.