North Texas will have all 11 of its games broadcast or streamed this season.
Conference USA released its television schedule on Friday. That slate includes time and television information for all of UNT’s games other than its game at Houston on Sept. 26.
The American Athletic Conference will release broadcast information on the UNT-Houston matchup at a late date.
UNT will have games broadcast on CBS Sports Network, Stadium and ESPN.
The Mean Green will open their season with a home game against Houston Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5, a game that will be streamed on ESPN3.
UNT is coming off a 4-8 season and is looking to get back on track in its fifth season under Seth Littrell, who guided the Mean Green to bowl games in each of his first three seasons at the school.
The Mean Green will begin their game-week preparations for their opener next week.
“We have made progress in all three phases and gotten guys back in football shape,” Littrell said earlier this week. “We have let them see different situations through live situations and team settings. That has been good for us.
“We continue to work on fundamentals of blocking and tackling, taking care of the ball and stripping the ball on defense. We have accomplished a lot and still have a long way to go.”
The following is UNT’s full slate of games with television and kickoff times:
North Texas football schedule
- Sept. 5 — Houston Baptist at UNT, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3
- Sept. 19 — SMU at UNT, 5 p.m., CBSSN
- Sept. 26 — UNT at Houston, TBA
- Oct. 3 — Southern Miss at UNT, 6:30 p.m., Stadium
- Oct. 10 — Charlotte at UNT, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3/+
- Oct. 17 — UNT at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m., Stadium
- Oct. 31 — UNT at UTEP, 3 p.m., CBSSN
- Nov. 7 — Louisiana Tech at UNT, 5 p.m., CBSSN
- Nov. 14 — UNT at UAB, TBA, Stadium
- Nov. 21 — Rice at UNT, 1 p.m., ESPN Networks
- Nov. 28 — UNT at UTSA, 2 p.m., Stadium