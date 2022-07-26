Conference USA's football coaches and player representatives will gather Wednesday in Arlington for the league's annual media day.
In most years, the event provides coaches a chance to talk about their upcoming seasons and players as well as how the league shapes up heading into a new year.
This time around will be different.
C-USA and its teams are heading into a whole new era in college football.
Conference realignment is in full swing and has already swept through C-USA. Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion are already gone after a messy divorce from the league over the summer that allowed those schools to join the Sun Belt.
This week's event will represent the parting media days appearances for North Texas, UTSA, Rice, Charlotte, UAB and Florida Atlantic. All six schools are leaving after this school year for the American Athletic Conference.
C-USA will welcome in Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston next summer to fill that void.
And that's just for starters when it comes to the way the college landscape is changing across college football. The power in college football is quickly consolidating in the top leagues.
Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the Southeastern Conference. The Big Ten will soon have a branch in California with USC and UCLA. Houston, Cincinnati, Central Florida and BYU are joining the Big 12.
The NCAA Division I Council has recommended the elimination of the one-time transfer rule. If the proposal is approved next month, athletes will have the freedom to transfer multiple times and play right away at their new schools.
How additional freedom of movement for players will affect programs in C-USA will sure to be a hot topic. It's one UNT coach Seth Littrell addressed with 365 Sports, an online radio show based in Waco recently.
Littrell dealt with the dilemma NCAA transfer portal can cause this offseason when linebacker KD Davis briefly entered his name before pulling out and electing to return to UNT.
"The transfer portal is what it is," Littrell said. "As coaches we all have to adapt and go with the times. Every coach has to deal with it. As long as everyone is dealing with the same things, it’s fine with me.
"I’m not against the transfer portal whatsoever. I just think guys need to play by same rules."
How those rules are enforced is sure to be a topic of conversation.
Littrell pointed to the fact that UNT has benefited from the transfer portal by landing several key players who entered their names.
Cornerback John Davis started last season for UNT. He began his career at Texas Tech.
UNT landed quarterback Grant Gunnell from the portal in the weeks after spring practice. The former Arizona and Memphis quarterback is expected to compete with Austin Aune for the starting job.
Aune emerged from spring practice as UNT's clear-cut starer. He'll have some additional competition now.
Littrell will have a chance to address what Gunnell brings and how he'll handle what is certain to be a crowded quarterback battle. UNT brought in Louisiana Tech transfer JD Head and Abilene Christian transfer Stone Earle after last season.
Head and Earle competed with Aune during spring. One has to wonder what their future looks like after Aune won the job in spring practice, especially with another highly regarded transfer in the mix now in Gunnell.
Davis and tight end Jake Roberts will be on hand to represent UNT, which is now just days out from the start of fall practice on Friday. The Mean Green will open the season at UTEP on Aug. 27.
UNT was handed an early game when C-USA was forced to reformat its schedule after the departures of Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall.
The Mean Green won't have the luxury of playing a nonconference game or two before jumping into league play.
UNT has been preparing for that reality ever since C-USA's new schedule and format was announced in late March. The league did away with its divisions and will have 11 teams competing for the conference title this season.
There is a lot to take in for C-USA's teams in the last year for the league in its current format. Littrell, the rest of the conference's coaches and a handful of players will be on hand to discuss it all on Wednesday in what promises to be one of the more interesting media days in the league's history.