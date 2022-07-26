C-USA media days advance

North Texas coach Seth Littrell, linebacker KD Davis and tight end Jake Roberts will represent the Mean Green at Conference USA media day on Wednesday in Arlington.

Conference USA's football coaches and player representatives will gather Wednesday in Arlington for the league's annual media day.

In most years, the event provides coaches a chance to talk about their upcoming seasons and players as well as how the league shapes up heading into a new year.

