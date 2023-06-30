Mike Aresco made waves in college athletics earlier this year when he penned an open letter that laid out his argument that the American Athletic Conference deserves to be considered alongside the top leagues in the country.
The American might not generate the revenue of the Big 12 or SEC, but its commissioner firmly believes the conference had proven itself where it matters — on the fields and the courts competitively.
Aresco didn’t back off that argument on Friday as the league prepared to usher in a new lineup of schools.
North Texas, Charlotte, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA all officially join on Saturday. That group of six schools that is making the move from Conference USA will fill the void left when Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati departed for the Big 12.
“We’re excited,” Aresco told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday morning. “People thought when Houston, Cincinnati and UCF left that we would not be at the same level. All three were important schools for our conference, but it won’t be an issue at all. We will ultimately exceed what we did in the past. The new schools bring a lot.”
Aresco pointed to what UNT accomplished in the 2022-23 school year as one of the reasons he believes it can be a key part of the league’s efforts to remain competitive nationally.
“North Texas has had a lot of success recently,” Aresco said. “They played in the conference championship game in football and won the NIT. The school has also invested in its program.”
UTSA knocked off UNT in the CUSA football championship game last season. The Mean Green won five straight games in the NIT and beat UAB in the championship game that pitted two schools that are joining the American on Saturday.
UNT has also invested heavily in its infrastructure over the last five years, opening a new stadium for its soccer and track teams as well as an indoor practice venue for its football team.
What UNT and the rest of the schools that are joining the American accomplished over the last few months has made Aresco all the more confident that the league will be able to build on its run of success over the last few years.
Cincinnati played in the College Football Playoff in 2022, while Houston was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this spring.
The American lost a few of its productive core members but added others that Aresco believes will be just as successful.
Florida Atlantic played in the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this spring.
“I feel good about the conference, better than I did a year ago because I saw what UTSA did last year,” Aresco said. “I saw what North Texas did, what they have been building and how they invest.
“Charlotte has plans for a new stadium and hired an interesting coach in Biff Poggi, who I think will have success. FAU hired Tom Herman. They underachieved last year and are ready to break out. Rice has an excellent coach in Mike Bloomgren and has quarterback JT Daniels joining the team. We had multiple bowl teams among the newcomers and new coaches at some of our incumbents.”
UNT has been preparing for the opportunity its move to the American presents for the last several months.
Jared Mosley, who took over as UNT’s athletic director late last year, has been touting what the American will do for its teams ever since he was hired.
“Our transition to the American Athletic Conference is exciting,” Mosley said when he was introduced as UNT’s new AD. “The platform that we will have to continue to build our brand nationally and create a championship culture will be our greatest focus.”
UNT officials are particularly excited about the American’s lineup of Texas schools and the exposure it will provide. The school will be in the same conference as longtime rival SMU, as well as UTSA and Rice.
Aresco anticipates that group giving the American a strong presence in a state, where the Big 12 and SEC often dominate the conversation.
“The schools that we have will give us a foothold,” Aresco said. “When we looked at expansion — and we got a lot of calls from people who wanted to be in our conference — we wanted to fortify our presence in Texas. It’s an important state for us.”
Aresco expressed confidence that the league’s new lineup that will include those Texas schools would help the American continue to secure media rights deals that will help the financial position of its schools.
“ESPN likes who we are and what we represent,” Aresco said. “We are in big important markets and play a lot of games on Thursday and Friday. Those games are valuable.”
Aresco has guided the American through plenty of changes over the years and has maintained that what the league has created ranks up there with the best conferences in the country.
The league will look a little different on Saturday, but he’s not backing away from his stance on how the American should be viewed.
“I’m optimistic for a reason and that’s what we’ve accomplished these last 10 years,” Aresco said. “We couldn’t have built the P6 campaign on sand. We achieved at a high level and will continue to do so.”
