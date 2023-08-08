John Hedlund has faced just about every scenario imaginable to start a season over the course of his 28 years guiding the North Texas women’s soccer team.
He’s brought back experienced teams and others loaded with newcomers.
UNT has come away with a winning record every time.
Hedlund and the Mean Green will have one final tuneup for their first season in the American Athletic Conference — the latest in that long line of challenges — on Wednesday night in the form of an exhibition game against Abilene Christian.
The teams will face off at 7 p.m. at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The move to the American will be a challenge as will creating chemistry with a largely revamped roster.
“I feel good about our team,” Hedlund said. “Half our team is new — 14 out of 29. Seven of those players will make an immediate impact. Four or five will start. We lost some really good players from last year, but we picked up players who will fill our needs.”
The turnover UNT has experienced since last season makes the Mean Green’s one exhibition match all the more important. UNT will open the season Aug. 17 at UNLV and is hoping to have a better idea of what it has to work with after its game against the Wildcats.
“We added some great pieces with transfers and also have a really good freshman class,” senior forward Jenna Sheely said. “We also have a veteran team. There are going to be a lot of seniors on the field.”
Those veterans will help the handful of newcomers UNT is depending on to make an impact settle in.
UNT has high expectations for forwards Bailey Wesco (Oklahoma) and Megan Brouse (Coastal Carolina). Freshman midfielder Mia Bernard and freshman defender Sarah Peyton Webb have shown they could contribute right away.
UNT will also have to find a new goalkeeper this season. Colorado State transfer Maddie Ogden and Texas A&M transfer Bella Lister have both played well.
Mississippi State transfer Mac Titus could also be a factor once she returns from injury.
UNT’s match against ACU will give the Mean Green a better idea of where the team stands.
“We want to continue to work on our system,” Hedlund said. “We’re going to put two teams out there. Our first team will get solid minutes. Then we’ll look at the players who will come off the bench when the season starts.
“We’ll see how much depth we have, learn the system and build our chemistry.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.