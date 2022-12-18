North Texas wrapped up an era in program history on Saturday night with a performance that probably had its new head coach feeling encouraged about what he’s getting into.
Sure, Eric Morris would have loved to see his new players pull out a close game against traditional college football power Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
The Mean Green had a couple of chances late but couldn’t convert and fell to the Broncos 35-32.
That UNT had a chance at all says a whole lot about the group Morris is inheriting.
The Mean Green had every reason to fold the tent and go through the motions in the 14th bowl game in program history after coach Seth Littrell was fired late in the season. They banded together instead and kept hope alive that UNT would reach a program milestone late into the second half.
The Mean Green had the ball deep in their end of the final twice late in the fourth quarter with a chance to drive for the game-winning touchdown, or at least a game-tying field goal. UNT couldn’t convert but gave Boise State a scare along the way.
“These are my brothers,” UNT running back Ikaika Ragsdale said. “We fought for each other and our coaches. That is all you can ask for.
“North Texas has a big future ahead.”
That’s the hope after the Mean Green came up short in their effort to post just the fourth bowl win in program history.
It’ll be up to Morris to make sure UNT gets another chance to break though for a championship and capitalizes on it.
He’s got a lot of work to do but offered up a hopeful take on where the Mean Green stand heading into his debut season during a Friday night event ahead of the bowl game.
“We are not broken,” Morris said. “I have a vision and a plan to take us to the top.
“Denton is a football gold mine. We can fill the stadium.”
Whether that vision becomes a reality will depend largely on if Morris can attract the top-end talent the Mean Green need to compete as they make the transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
And that’s just for starters. He also has to convince the star players UNT already has to stick around and not enter the transfer portal.
Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms indicated on his Twitter account Sunday that he is staying, which is a great start.
Putting together his coaching staff will also be critical for Morris. UNT has already lost Mike Bloesch, its offensive coordinator and play-caller who has joined the staff at Cal.
Tackling those tasks will be a whole lot easier due to the foundation Littrell, his staff and players put in place over the last several years.
There will be plenty of new coaches taking over programs that finished well under .500 this season.
UNT went 7-7. That’s not where the Mean Green want to be, but it’s certainly better than the 1-11 team Littrell inherited.
Tight end Jake Roberts pointed to UNT’s performance against Boise State as an indication of the program being in position to take off under Morris.
“I was proud of the way we pulled together,” Roberts said. “With what we have been through in the last few weeks, it would have been easy to disband and turn on each other.
“We fought to the end. I am proud of this team.”
There’s been a lot of talk about what Morris will have to work with as he gets started at UNT. The school has great facilities. There are also some talented players on the roster.
There is still work to be done. That’s the case with any program after it parts ways with a coach.
Most coaches downplay the quality of a team they take over. There’s a little less pressure that way.
Morris didn’t go that route this week when he talked about the program he’s inheriting at UNT.
He sees a team with the potential to quickly improve.
The Mean Green’s performance while taking Boise State to the wire backed up his point.
UNT showed a whole lot of heart in its loss to the Broncos. That character should be an asset as the Mean Green move forward under Morris.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.