The clock was ticking quickly when Eric Morris took over the North Texas football program on Dec. 13.
The midterm signing period was just eight days away. The NCAA recruiting calendar didn’t do UNT any favors either.
Signing day is always the first Wednesday in February. Some years it’s a week into the month. This year, it was Feb. 1.
UNT dealt with those challenges remarkably well while putting together a small but talented group Morris will introduce in a press conference this afternoon.
Morris was originally scheduled to talk about his signing class on national signing day before school officials elected to push his press event back due to the ice storm that hit Denton.
While we wait for Morris’ take on the class, here are the overlooked storylines when it comes to UNT’s group.
UNT got the help it needed in secondary
UNT needed a whole lot of help for its secondary as it set out to build it 2023 recruiting class.
The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Caponi. Ideally, UNT will have a host of speedy players in its secondary who are also good tacklers to make the system work.
The Mean Green lost two players who would have been good fits in the scheme to graduation in safeties Quinn Whitlock and Sean-Thomas Faulkner. UNT also lost one of its starting cornerbacks when DeShawn Gaddie transferred to Ole Miss.
Backup cornerback Zahodri Jackson was also a senior.
UNT landed a pair of experienced safeties in Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Damon Youngblood and UNLV transfer Phillip Hill who could help fill that void.
It’s dangerous to project high school players to contribute right away, but UNT has a host of signees who appear capable.
Houston Northshore safety Jayven Anderson is one of the top-rated players to ever sign with UNT. South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling isn’t far behind.
There will be plenty of opportunities for newcomers to carve out roles in UNT’s defense. The Mean Green landed several players who appear more than capable of capitalizing.
UNT has a whole lot of help up front coming
One of the other spots where UNT needed help was along its offensive line.
The Mean Green lost All-Conference USA center Manase Mose to graduation and have a host of other questions. Tackle Cole Brown started the first eight games of the year before missing the rest of the season due to injury. Daizion Carroll started the first game of the season at guard before also going down and missing the rest of the year.
There’s no guarantee that Brown or Carroll will return. Even if they do, there’s a chance they might not be ready for the start of the season.
UNT addressed those concerns when it landed three transfer linemen. It would be a stunner if Ethan Miner doesn’t start at center. He started 12 games at center for Arkansas State last season.
Paula Vaipulu started four games for Georgia Tech last season, while Larry Moore was a highly regarded recruit who wound up buried on the depth chart at Texas Tech.
UNT could end up with all three in its lineup.
UNT sitting near the bottom of the new American
Morris and his staff did a remarkable job considering the limited amount of time they had to work with after taking over the program in mid-December.
UNT addressed several of its key concerns while landing a host of highly regarded players.
The one key concern for UNT is how its class stacks up with the rest of the new American Athletic Conference.
UNT’s class is sitting 99th, ahead of only Tulsa, Charlotte and Navy among schools that will be in the American next season in 247Sports’ rankings of recruiting classes that include transfers.
The rankings are far from a guarantee from how a class will perform down the line, but it is worth noting that several of the programs UNT will compete with brought in what the experts believe is more talent.
