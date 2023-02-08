UNT signing day presser lead art

North Texas coach Eric Morris, right, and his staff will hold their signing day press conference on Wednesday. Houston North Shore safety Jayven Anderson, second from right, is one of UNT's top recruits.

 UNT sports information

The clock was ticking quickly when Eric Morris took over the North Texas football program on Dec. 13.

The midterm signing period was just eight days away. The NCAA recruiting calendar didn’t do UNT any favors either.

Taylor Starling for newsletter

South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling committed to North Texas on national signing day and is one of the Mean Green's top recruits.
Ethan Miner for newsletter

North Texas signed former Arkansas State center Ethan Miner as part of its recruiting class. He could help fill the void created when Manase Mose graduated after last season.

