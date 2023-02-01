Taylor Starling was already well into his recruiting process when he first met new North Texas coach Eric Morris a few weeks ago.
The South Oak Cliff cornerback had committed to Colorado, ended up back on the recruiting market and was considering his options.
That meeting changed everything for Starling — and for UNT for that matter.
Starling formed an instant bond with Morris, one that paid dividends for the Mean Green when he flipped his commitment from Texas State to UNT on national signing day and turned in his letter of intent.
“The connection I made with the coaches put North Texas over the top,” Starling said shortly after he announced his decision on Twitter. “I had a great bond with coach Morris when we met. I also had a good connection with the players when I met them.”
Starling was the last key recruit UNT was after and helped the Mean Green close out a frantic runup to national signing day on a high note.
Morris wasn’t hired by UNT until Dec. 13, leaving him and his staff just 50 days to put together a class.
UNT hung on to just one of the eight players who committed to the Mean Green under the former staff led by Seth Littrell and still managed to sign 20 players, including seven midyear transfers.
Those transfers provided a solid base for UNT to work from and filled a few key holes. The Mean Green needed a quarterback after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft after last season.
UNT’s midyear transfer class, highlighted by Louisiana-Monroe transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers, set the stage for its closing run. Starling was far from the only highly regarded player UNT landed during that stretch.
The Mean Green added another highly regarded player who could bolster their defense in Jayven Anderson, a safety from Galena Park North Shore. Anderson was offered a scholarship by multiple programs in Power Five conferences. He committed to UNT on Monday.
Morris and his staff followed up with another key win on Wednesday morning when Starling’s South Oak Cliff teammate Keith Smith committed. The defensive lineman was committed to UNT, backed out when the former staff was fired and then came back on board.
“Keith and I talked about going to North Texas together,” Starling said. “It feels way better going some place with someone I have known since middle school.”
One of Morris’ goals coming in was to recruit Texas high school players, particularly the top talents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“We’re going to be relentless,” Morris said during his introductory press conference. “Texas high school talent is where we’ll start, and then we’ll move into the transfer portal when we have positions of need, especially if kids want to come back home to the DFW area.”
Morris’ first class was a key step toward reaching that goal.
UNT grabbed two players from a South Oak Cliff team that played in the Class 6A Division I state title game last season in Starling and Smith and landed three other standouts from the area. Offensive linemen Isaac Sohn and Desmond Magiya played for Aledo and McKinney, respectively. Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides also signed with the Mean Green as a midterm transfer.
All seven of UNT’s midterm transfers who are arriving from other college programs are Texas natives. Four are Dallas-area products.
Rogers starred for Mansfield Lake Ridge. Wide receiver Trey Cleveland played for Arlington before starting his college career at Texas Tech.
Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore (The Colony) and Louisiana-Lafayette safety Damon Youngblood (McKinney) are also coming home to play for the Mean Green.
Morris was scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday to speak about his signing class. UNT had to push back the event due to the weather.
A live look at @__CoachMorris in the war room #2023 #NSD 🧩 #GMG pic.twitter.com/oarw9GymGJ— ⭕️FFERTUNITY 🧩 (@TrustMyEyesO) February 1, 2023
Morris left little doubt what his thoughts are on the class on his Twitter account. Justin Owens, UNT’s director of recruiting, posted a short clip with the faces of Morris and his staff members superimposed over the faces of the people in video for LL Cool J’s 1985 hit “I Can’t Live Without My Radio.”
Morris replied with a two emojis — a smiling face with sunglasses and a shrug.
That tweet said it all after UNT’s wild and successful run up to national signing day was finally in the books.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.