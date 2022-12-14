Austin Aune is well aware of just how intriguing the tale of his journey in sports is to the average fan.
Emerging from a small North Texas town like Argyle to become a top-notch college quarterback prospect is rare, but not nearly as unusual as being selected among the top 100 picks in the Major League Baseball draft.
Aune has both honors on his resume and is now one of the oldest quarterbacks in college football after returning to the game following six years of minor league baseball. He also became a father early this year.
The Washington Post and New York Post have detailed Aune’s journey as have several national websites, including Yahoo! Sports.
“From the outside looking in, it’s crazy,” Aune said. “For me, it’s just my life.”
Aune’s journey in athletics — at least on the college level — will end Saturday, when UNT faces Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
Aune, 29, has one more season of eligibility but has said ever since the preseason that this would be his last year before declaring for the NFL draft.
Aune wavered just a little late in the year and then stuck by his decision.
No matter what happens on Saturday and with his NFL pursuits after that, it’s hard to come up with an example of a player who has gotten more out of his athletic talents without spending a day in the NFL or with a Major League Baseball team than Aune.
He received a $1 million signing bonus from the New York Yankees, traveled the country playing baseball and capped it off with a successful run as UNT’s quarterback. Aune has started games in each of the last three seasons and heads into the Mean Green’s showdown with Boise State ranked fourth in program history with 7,086 passing yards.
“I’m going to keep squeezing as long as I can,” Aune said when asked if he had squeezed everything he could out of his athletic ability. “At some point in life, your sports career comes to an end, but I’m trying to prolong it as long as I can.”
Even if Saturday’s bowl game is the end of Aune’s football career, he’ll be able to look back fondly on how he made an impact on UNT’s program.
He’s played a key role in leading UNT to three bowl games and has served as a mentor to a generation of players.
“Austin’s been a professional before and knows how to prepare going into the week,” senior linebacker KD Davis said. “The preparation he puts in and the encouragement he gives us before and after practice helps. He has been there before and allows us to follow him.”
Life experience paying off
When Aune reflected before the beginning of the season on his road to becoming UNT’s opening day starter for the first time, he left little doubt as to what the highlight of his year had been.
It was the birth of his daughter, Palmer.
Aune married his high school sweetheart during his time at UNT. The couple started a family a short time later.
“She’s a great baby and makes it easy on us,” Aune said. “She’s growing up fast. It’s super cool being a dad. I love playing football and also being a dad. It’s great to go home and spend time with them.”
The experience Aune gained playing baseball also played a role in his growth. He was expected to be a key part of the Yankees’ future after backing out of his commitment to play quarterback at TCU only to gradually fall out of their plans.
Aune’s best season came in 2012, when he hit .273 in rookie ball the summer after being selected 89th overall. He was released in 2017 after spending two seasons with Tampa in the Class A advanced Florida State League.
“I went through a lot of adversity,” Aune said. “Baseball didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I was a second-round pick who made it to High-A and didn’t make it to the Big Leagues.”
That experience paid dividends when he arrived at UNT and sat behind star quarterback Mason Fine, who graduated after the 2019 season.
Aune split time with Jason Bean in 2020. His path to the starting job seemed clear after Bean left the program and transferred to Kansas.
UNT brought in Jace Ruder to compete with Aune in 2021. Ruder won the job in the offseason before Aune returned to the lineup and led the Mean Green on a five-game winning streak to end the regular season. That run helped UNT recover from a 1-6 start and earn a bowl berth.
Aune won the job outright this year after beating out Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell and has enjoyed his most productive year while throwing for 3,309 yards and 32 touchdowns. He quickly developed a rapport with Mike Bloesch, who is in his first season as UNT’s quarterbacks coach after previously coaching the Mean Green’s offensive line.
Aune’s 32 touchdowns are a UNT single-season record, surpassing the 31 Fine posted in 2017.
“I don’t think it’s as much Austin’s age as it is his experience,” former UNT coach Seth Littrell said before he was fired late in the season. “He has a lot more experience now with coach Bloesch since this past spring. That has helped him understand exactly what we are trying to get accomplished through the game plan.”
Going out on top
Aune has been determined to go out on top throughout the season and has shared the lessons he has learned during his unique journey with his younger teammates.
“When you’ve played a professional sport, guys look to you a little bit more,” Aune said. “You have to make sure you know how to conduct yourself, whether it’s in the locker room, before practice or after. They look at the little things and how you work. I want to make sure that I’m practicing with the best of my ability and that guys are locked in as well.
“When everybody is rolling, we’re a good football team.”
That was the case at times this season.
Aune threw for at least 300 yards in five games and went for 414 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Florida International.
The Mean Green won five out of seven games late in the season and had a chance to win the Conference USA championship when they took on UTSA in the league’s title game.
UNT was down just seven points in the fourth quarter before UTSA pulled away for a 48-27 win. Littrell was fired two days later.
The Mean Green came into the season with championship dreams. They’ve still got a chance at one against Boise State.
No matter what happens in that game, Aune will look back at his last year at UNT and a wild ride in sports fondly.
“It’s been extremely fun,” Aune said. “I love playing football and I love playing with these guys.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.