There wasn’t much Chrisdon Morgan didn’t know about North Texas by the time he took his virtual visit to the school recently.
The DeSoto forward already had a thorough scouting report on the school and its staff from three members of his family.
Chrisdon’s father, Ronnie Morgan, played at UNT. His brother J’mison “Bobo” Morgan played for Baylor when UNT head coach Grant McCasland was an assistant coach at the school. And if that wasn’t enough, Ronnie Jr., another brother, played for UNT assistant coach Ross Hodge at Paris Junior College.
Those connections helped UNT land a commitment from the latest in the line of basketball standouts in the Morgan family on Friday.
Chrisdon announced his decision on Twitter.
“When I saw the campus virtually, it felt like home,” Morgan said Thursday ahead of his announcement. “The coaches can prepare me for the next level.”
The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 12 points and 11.5 rebounds last season, when he was a second-team All-District 7-6A selection. He chose UNT over offers from New Orleans, Longwood, Texas Southern and Morgan State.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title and was the top seed in the conference tournament that was called off earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The success UNT enjoyed last season was a factor in Morgan’s decision.
“I’m very excited about the program,” Morgan said. “I watched the game when they won conference last year. The virtual visit showed where all they have been and how good they are. I feel like it is the best situation.”
The familiarity Morgan has with UNT’s staff added to the comfort level he found at the school.
“It gives me a lot of confidence to know that my brothers played for coach Mac and coach Hodge,” Morgan said. “They told me what both expect out of players and that is to come in and work to get better each and every day. That is what I’m all about.”
Morgan is the second player from the class of 2021 to commit to UNT. The Mean Green landed Kingfisher (Oklahoma) High small forward Matthew Stone earlier this month.
The two met in Austin at a tournament a few weeks ago.
“We got to chat it up,” Morgan said. “I saw the way he plays. I feel like we can make a difference, win a conference championship together and try to get a shot the national championship. We fit well together.”
The fact Morgan will chase that dream where his father played made committing to the Mean Green even more meaningful for him.
Ronnie Morgan played for UNT from 1987-90 and scored 888 points in his time with the Mean Green. He still ranks among the top 40 scorers in program history and was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection in 1987-88.
“My dad is very excited about it,” Morgan said. “He told me that I had to do what is best for me. This is the best possible situation, and I get to play where he played.
“I’m going to be very proud to follow my dad.”