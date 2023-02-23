Mean Green

CHARLOTTE — The North Texas men’s basketball team fell 55-49 Thursday night in a loss that ended the Mean Green's eight-game winning streak.

The Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 in Conference USA) struggled to get the ball into the hoop against the 49ers (17-11, 8-9). They were held to just 3-of-13 shooting from deep.

