CHARLOTTE — The North Texas men’s basketball team fell 55-49 Thursday night in a loss that ended the Mean Green's eight-game winning streak.
The Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 in Conference USA) struggled to get the ball into the hoop against the 49ers (17-11, 8-9). They were held to just 3-of-13 shooting from deep.
Aaron Scott and Abou Ousmane each scored 12 in the loss. Kai Huntsberry was the only other Mean Green player to score in double figures Thursday as he finished with 11 points. Huntsberry had nine in the first half.
The loss comes just 12 days after the Mean Green beat Charlotte 67-43 in Denton.
“We just couldn’t get separation,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “And with a team like [Charlotte] you really have to get separation. Give them credit, though, [Charlotte’s] urgency and physicality was on another level,” he added.
UNT led by six with eight minutes to go in the game and held that lead until right before the under-four-minute timeout. The 49ers ended the game making five of their last seven to come away with the victory.
North Texas made all 10 of its free-throw attempts against Charlotte but made just 18-of-46 from the field (39.1%) after shooting nearly 52% over the eight-game winning streak.
UNT has a week off and returns home for its final two games of the regular season. The Mean Green host Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Super Pit and then conclude the regular season on March 4 versus Western Kentucky.
The Conference USA championship is once against being held at the Star in Frisco. The 11-team tournament begins March 8.
