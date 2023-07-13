Chandler Rogers needed some time to settle in at North Texas after arriving as a transfer last winter.
The former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback had to learn a new offense, build a connection with his receivers and translate it all to the field.
The process was a struggle at times before Rogers seemed to put it all together in UNT’s spring game. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout threw for 89 yards on 11-of-14 passing and showed the mobility that made him one of the more sought-after quarterbacks on the transfer market in the offseason.
That performance landed Rogers at the top spot in our countdown of the most intriguing players on the Mean Green’s roster heading into fall practices set to begin in a few days.
Over the summer, we’ve looked at some of the key questions UNT is facing heading into coach Eric Morris’ debut season with the Mean Green. We’ve also counted down some of UNT’s most important games.
How those games turn out will come down to how a handful of UNT’s key players perform.
There’s a good chance Rogers will be among them, especially after his outing in the Mean Green’s spring game.
Rogers made a terrific throw while dropping a ball in to a receiver near the sideline, took what UNT’s defense gave him and made an impression in the process.
“It’s not even close. This was Chandler’s best day,” Morris said after the game. “He threw some great balls, including a corner route that was unbelievable as well as a go-ball on third-and-short that we dropped.”
If Rogers had played as well he did in UNT’s spring game throughout the offseason, he would have won the starting job outright. He’s locked in a three-way battle for the job heading into the fall instead.
UNT started out with five players in the race to take over for Austin Aune, who declared for the NFL Draft after guiding the Mean Green to the Conference USA title game and an appearance in the Frisco Bowl.
JD Head and Grant Gunnell later fell out of the race. Head was injured in UNT’s spring game, and Gunnell transferred to Sam Houston State.
That left Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle. Ruder enjoyed a resurgent spring and has starting experience. He was in UNT’s lineup for the first four games of the 2021 season before giving way to Aune.
Earle served as a change-of-pace quarterback last season due to his running ability and showed enough promise during spring practice to be among three players who remained in contention for the starting job.
While UNT has three players left to pick from, all signs point to Rogers having every opportunity to win out in the end. Morris recruited Rogers out of Lake Ridge during his time as the coach at Incarnate Word and went after him again once he hit the transfer market.
That connection and the opportunity Rogers saw at UNT were among the reasons he chose to continue his career with the Mean Green after he threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns in 24 games at ULM, 18 of which he started.
“I am comfortable with the staff and the offense, which is very similar to what we ran in high school,” Rogers said when he committed. “I also looked at the roster, and UNT has everyone coming back. They’re not in a rebuilding phase. They’re a winning football team. With myself and the rest of the class we have coming in, we can win this conference.”
Rogers makes a lot of sense for UNT from a logistical standpoint heading into its first season in the American Athletic Conference. He’s a good fit for what the Mean Green want to do offensively and has two years of eligibility left.
Ruder is a senior and will be gone after this season. If UNT goes with Rogers, it will have two years to build with him.
It certainly looked like the plan was for Rogers to take over heading into the spring. He held up his end of the bargain by showing potential.
The way Ruder and Earle pushed him made for an interesting few weeks.
“Chandler has done a really good job,” quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy said late in spring practice. “He has faced a lot of adversity when he’s in the game. He’s an explosive athlete and has done a bunch of things really well. You have to give the other guys in the room credit. They have stepped up their games and done things that people didn’t expect.”
Seeing Rogers pushed was a positive for UNT, which will enter the fall with a quarterback battle on its hands.
That certainly wasn’t the plan heading into spring practice. Morris planned to name a starting quarterback by the time drills wrapped up.
UNT’s staff ended up needing more time to make a decision in a competition that will last into the fall.
There’s never a bigger question for a football team than who will start at quarterback. UNT has yet to find the answer.
Rogers appears to be UNT’s best option, making him by far the Mean Green’s most intriguing player heading into fall practice.
