RUSTON, La. – North Texas coach Eric Morris took one look at the clock in the closing seconds of the Mean Green’s game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday and felt his confidence rise.
The Bulldogs had just charged back from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game with 1:04 remaining.
“When they scored, I looked at Chandler and said, ‘They left us too much time,’” Morris said. “He smiled and said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He did a good job of running a two-minute drive and taking what they gave us.”
Rogers completed three of his five pass attempts and Ayo Adeyi broke a key run late to set Noah Rauschenberg up to bang through a 31-yard field goal that gave UNT a 40-37 win.
“It’s awesome and everything a kicker dreams of,” Rauschenberg said. “I can’t thank the coaching staff and players enough for having faith to put me out there in that situation.”
Rauschenberg’s field goal made Rogers’ return to Louisiana a memorable one, not only for himself but for Eric Morris as well.
Rogers made his first start for the Mean Green (1-2) after transferring in from Louisiana-Monroe, a school just a few miles down the road, in the offseason.
The win was the first of Morris’ tenure at UNT after two straight losses to open the season.
“I’m proud of our guys with what we’ve gone through the last few weeks,” Morris said. “I asked the guys who had won in Ruston before the game. Not one hand went up.”
The Bulldogs certainly made UNT work for its first win on Louisiana Tech’s home field since 2017.
The Bulldogs (2-2) scored 17 points in the final 6:27 and tied the game on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jack Turner to Smoke Harris.
Rogers was confident UNT would answer on its final drive.
“We have done that two-minute drill so much in that exact situation,” Rogers said. “I told the guys that we do this in practice. We just had to make sure we knew the game plan and got positive plays. I was confident.”
Rogers hit Roderic Burns for a 23-yard gain. Ayo Adeyi later broke free for a 21-yard run that made the field goal much easier for Rauschenberg.
Rogers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while Adeyi rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Starting Rogers was just one of the moves UNT (1-2) cashed in on after revamping its approach after starting 0-2.
Rogers replaced Stone Earle as UNT’s starting quarterback, and that was just for starters as to the adjustments the Mean Green made that paid off. UNT also changed up its defense, ditching the 3-3-5 scheme it used while sinking to the bottom of the national rankings in yards allowed per game at 596.5.
UNT lined up in the familiar four-man front is used last season and looked like a different team while holding Louisiana Tech (2-2) in check until its late burst to tie the game.
The way those changes paid off gave the Mean Green hope that they are headed in the right direction after avoiding starting 0-3 for the first time since the 2015 season.
Rogers was at the center of UNT’s turnaround. The junior came off the bench in each of the Mean Green’s first two games.
Rogers helped rally UNT in the second half of its loss to Florida International last week, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
That performance helped earn Rogers the start against Louisiana Tech. He didn’t show any signs of giving up the spot while running UNT’ offense efficiently from the start.
“It was special to play the way I did, Rogers said. “Not only did I play right down the road, I’m from Shreveport and had a lot of family here.”
UNT controlled most of the first half and took a 13-0 lead before Louisiana Tech ran its seventh play of the game.
Adeyi scored on a 13-yard run and Rauschenberg kicked a pair of field goals.
The Bulldogs pulled within 16-14 late in the half on the second of a pair of touchdown passes from Hank Bachmeier. Harris caught the second of those scoring strikes on a crossing pattern from 19 yards out that appeared to give Louisiana Tech momentum.
UNT made the key play of the first half after Louisiana Tech took a timeout with 1:02 left and the Mean Green facing a third-and-6 situation from their 15-yard line.
Damon Ward Jr. caught a 32-yard strike from Rogers and later scored on a 6-yard reception that pushed UNT’s lead to 23-14 at halftime.
Louisiana Tech drove to the UNT 24 on its opening possession of the second half before Hank Bachmeier’s pass on fourth-and-2 fell incomplete.
UNT took over and drove 76 yards in eight plays, a drive Adeyi capped with a 6-yard run to put the Mean Green up 30-14 late in the third quarter.
Louisiana Tech stormed back with three scoring drives late a run capped by Harris’ TD catch.
That was just enough time for Rogers and the Mean Green to respond.
“I was 100 percent confident in Chandler,” Adeyi said. “He has a lot of experience and is poised and calm.”
UNT picked up the first win of the Morris era as a result.
“It was special to play the way I did,” Rogers said. “Not only did I play right down the road at ULM, I’m from Shreveport and had a lot of family here.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.