Chandler Rogers couldn’t have picked a better time to come up with his best performance of his first spring practice at North Texas on Saturday.
UNT quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy called the Mean Green’s annual spring game the biggest opportunity for Rogers and three other players to shine in what has been an unusually crowded race.
The Louisiana-Monroe transfer took full advantage of that chance and helped guide UNT’s offense to a 35-31 win over its defense at Apogee Stadium.
“It’s not even close,” Morris said. “This was Chandler’s best day. He threw some great balls, including a corner route that was unbelievable as well as a go-ball on third-and-short that we dropped.”
Rogers’ performance was just what Morris and his staff were hoping for ever since the former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout arrived at the semester break. UNT won a heated recruiting battle for Rogers and threw him into a race with four other players.
That battle hasn’t always been easy for one of the top players in UNT’s 2023 recruiting class. Rogers threw for just eight yards last week in the Mean Green’s second scrimmage before coming back with his best outing of the spring. He threw for 89 yards on 11-of-14 passing and dropped in that perfectly placed pass to the sideline.
UNT knew Rogers had the talent to make those kinds of throws after he threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Louisiana-Monroe. Rogers was one of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market when he committed to UNT.
UNT has not made its quarterbacks available to the media throughout the spring, but Morris said he wasn’t surprised that it took Rogers some time to settle in.
“He had to learn a new scheme and new receivers,” Morris said. “We put a lot on our quarterbacks. I stood behind them. Chandler was calm all day.”
Rogers performance elevated him in a quarterback race that hasn’t played out nearly as UNT hoped. Morris said after the first workout of the spring that he planned to name a starter by the end of spring.
He isn’t even close to that point.
UNT has whittled the field that stood at five at the beginning of spring down to three – Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 season before not taking a snap all of last year and was among the breakout players of the spring. He had his moments again on Saturday when he went 6-for-9 for 53 yards. Earle finished 4-for-8 for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“All the quarterbacks are different,” wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said. “We are getting comfortable with all of them.
“All of them can play and do their job.”
UNT had already dropped last season’s backup Grant Gunnell from the race. JD Head is also out of the picture.
Head went down with an injury in UNT’s spring game, where the Mean Green took the unusual approach of allowing their defense to hit quarterbacks.
It’s a move UNT made to prepare them to be involved in the running game.
“We have athletic quarterbacks,” Morris said. “We are not usually a heavy quarterback run team. With these guys, it’s something we will put in our arsenal.”
Rogers broke off a 22-yard run, while Ruder converted on third-and-11 with an 18-yard run. Earle scored on a 43-yard run.
“Jace, Chandler and even Stone Earle did a great job of moving around a little bit and creating explosive plays with their feet,” Morris said.
Those explosive plays were partly the result of UNT players becoming comfortable in a new system and Rogers settling in with a new team.
“Our chemistry is getting better offensively,” Maclin said. “It was tough at first. We were learning and the quarterbacks were getting comfortable with calling plays and signaling to the receivers. Over the weeks, we got it down.”
The same could be said of UNT’s defense. New coordinator Matt Caponi’s unit controlled most of spring practice.
The Mean Green turned back UNT’s offense in the red zone on each of the first two drives of the scrimmage.
“We’re getting everything down as far as the basics of the scheme and are coming together really well,” linebacker Larry Nixon III said. “We’re excited to see what we can do this fall.”
UNT will turn its attention to its offseason program and its opener at home against Cal in the fall with a better handle on where it stands heading into Morris’ debut season.
The quarterback race has been whittled down to three players and UNT has begun to develop the chemistry Morris believes the Mean Green will need to meet their goals.
Seeing Rogers break out in the spring game was just another positive as the days dwindle before UNT’s debut season in the American Athletic Conference.
The school is leaving Conference USA this summer.
“Our culture is getting better day in and day out,” Morris said. “It’s exciting to see the guys buy in. For us to win a conference championship in the American, we have to get a lot better before we strap it up against Cal in a couple months. We have a super important summer coming up.
“These guys need a bit of a break. We will come back and hit it hard this summer.”
