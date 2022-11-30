The more stops Marcus Moore made in the early stages of his college career, the more he missed the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Moore, a former standout defensive tackle at The Colony, started out at Louisiana-Monroe and is spending this season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you