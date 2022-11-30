“North Texas is home,” Moore said of the area where he grew up. “I really missed it. Going to two places the last two years made me miss it even more.”
Moore, who is 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, had plenty of other options. He also considered Old Dominion, San Jose State and Hawaii.
Moore was recruited by UNT defensive line coach Matt Passwaters and linebackers coach Jim Gush, who is also the Mean Green’s co-defensive coordinator.
This will be Moore’s second stop at a Football Bowl Subdivision program following his stint at ULM out of high school. An injury and a coaching change at the school led Moore to look for a fresh start after he played in seven games in 2020.
The Red Ravens have been one of the top junior college teams in the country all season and will face Hutchinson Community College on Saturday in the junior college football playoffs.
“Coffeyville was a good decision for me for sure,” Moore said.
He took an unofficial visit to UNT last week and is set to come back for his official visit this weekend after the Mean Green face UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday.
UNT’s coaches have told Moore they see him as a versatile player.
“They said I could play all across the front in their system,” Moore said.
That opportunity and the comfort zone Moore found at UNT led him to commit and secure a future a little closer to home, where he was a standout high school player.
The Dallas Morning News ranked Moore as the sixth-best defensive lineman in the area in 2020. He was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was offered a scholarship by more than 20 schools, including UTSA and UTEP.
Moore took quite the detour to ULM and Coffeyville the last two years but is back where he wants to be at UNT.
“My family still lives in the area,” Moore said. “Everybody loves that I’m coming to North Texas. They will be able to see me play in six games out of the season.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.