North Texas will recognize one of the great teams in the history of its football program on Saturday without one of the key players who helped make that milestone possible.
It’s been 20 years since UNT won the second of four straight Sun Belt Conference titles. The 2002 team stands out because it went on to beat Cincinnati in the New Orleans Bowl.
UNT has won just three bowl games in its history and will honor the players who made that milestone possible during its game against Florida Atlantic.
They’ll do so with heavy hearts after Michael Hickmon died in a shooting at his son’s youth football game earlier this year.
Hickmon was 43.
UNT officials will honor Hickmon and his family at halftime.
The former Mean Green running back played a key role in the Mean Green’s run to an 8-5 season and that win over Cincinnati in 2002.
Hickmon rushed for 718 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons at UNT and posted his best game in 2002 when he scored three touchdowns in a 38-27 win over New Mexico State. That victory clinched UNT’s second Sun Belt title.
“Mike was a mentor for the younger guys,” former UNT quarterback Scott Hall said of Hickmon shortly after his death. “He was an old soul. Even in his 20s, he was very wise. He was calm, laid-back and had wise words for us, whether it was before or after a game.”
Those traits helped Hickmon when he became a youth football coach.
Mike Hickmon II, 9, played for the DEA Dragons youth football team his father coached.
Honoring Michael Hickmon will be the highlight of what is expected to be a memorable weekend for UNT athletics.
UNT will also induct its 2022 Hall of Fame Class that will include two members of the 2002 team during its annual ceremony. Defensive end Adrian Awasom and offensive lineman Nick Zuniga are in the class and played on UNT’s New Orleans Bowl championship team.
The class also includes wide receiver Brelan Chancellor, Rachel Holden (soccer), Jessica Hulsebosch (volleyball) and Rives McBee (men’s golf).
