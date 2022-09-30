MIchael Hickmon to be honored

North Texas will honor former UNT running back Michael Hickmon, who was killed in a shooting at a youth football game earlier this year on Saturday when the Mean Green face Florida Atlantic.

North Texas will recognize one of the great teams in the history of its football program on Saturday without one of the key players who helped make that milestone possible.

It’s been 20 years since UNT won the second of four straight Sun Belt Conference titles. The 2002 team stands out because it went on to beat Cincinnati in the New Orleans Bowl.

