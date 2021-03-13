North Texas vs. Western Kentucky
Conference USA tournament championship
When: 8 p.m. today
Where: The Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 16-9, WKU 20-6
Last game: UNT 54, Louisiana Tech 48; WKU 64, UAB 60
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet has been on a roll in the C-USA tournament. The senior scored 18 points and handed out five assists in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech in Friday's semifinals. Hamlet has scored 54 points in three C-USA tournament games. He is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. UNT's point guard is in line to be the C-USA tournament MVP if the Mean Green can win today.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride has been at his best in the C-USA tournament, scoring in double figures in consecutive games. He finished with 11 points and hit three 3s in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The junior is shooting 39.6% from 3-point range. UNT is a much better team when McBride is hitting from the perimeter. He is averaging 7.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese is coming off a tough shooting night in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior scored just two points after missing all six of his shots from the field, including all five of his attempts from 3-point range. UNT need Reese to bounce back and also contribute defensively against WKU's talented guards.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored 10 points despite not having the best shooting night against Louisiana Tech. The senior went 3 of 10 from the field and missed all four of his attempts from 3-point range. He scored 19 points in UNT's first-round win over Middle Tennessee and is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebound per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored 10 points on an efficient 5-for-7 shooting performance from the field against Louisiana Tech. He has scored in double figures in four of UNT's last five games and is averaging 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting Western Kentucky:
WKU captured C-USA's East Division and has won five of its last six games.
The Hilltoppers are led by the inside-outside duo of center Charles Bassey and Taveion Hollingsworth.
Bassey, a 6-11 junior, is averaging 17.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Hollngsworth is adding 13.9 points per game for the Hilltoppers, a deep team with seven players averaging at least 6.0 points per game.
WKU has beaten UTSA and UAB in its first two C-USA tournament games.
What you need to know:
UNT has not been to the NCAA tournament since 2010 and will have a chance to break through tonight against WKU, a team it has often played with a lot on the line.
The Mean Green beat WKU 78-72 in overtime to clinch the C-USA regular season title last season. UNT also faced the Hilltoppers in the 2012 Sun Belt Conference tournament final and lost 74-70.
UNT fell to WKU in the 2008 and 2009 Sun Belt tournaments before coming back to beat the Hilltoppers in the 2011 tournament.
Tonight's game will be a battle between the last two C-USA MVPs. Bassey was named this season's C-USA MVP. Hamlet won the award last season.
The matchup between Simmons, backup center Abou Ousmane and Bassey will be one to watch.
UNT coach Grant McCasland was adamant that the Mean Green will still have something left in the tank in their fourth game in four days. One does have to wonder if weary legs won't come back to haunt the Mean Green.
UNT has been without freshman guard Rubin Jones for the entire tournament after he was injured in the Mean Green's final regular season series against UAB. Jones was UNT's top player off the bench and is averaging 6.2 points per game.
UNT has leaned heavily on its five starters. Three of the five have played at least 29 minutes in all three of the Mean Green's tournament games. Simmons and Bell have gotten more rest over the course of the tournament but Simmons did play nearly 30 minutes last night.