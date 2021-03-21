North Texas vs. Villanova
When: 7:45 p.m. today
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Records: UNT 18-9, Villanova 17-6
Last game: UNT 78, Purdue 69 (OT); Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
TV: TNT
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet posted one of his best all-around games of the season in UNT's win over Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The senior posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. He scored eight of his points in overtime, when UNT pulled away for the win. Hamlet is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride has come on late in the season and is coming off a great shooting performance in UNT's win over Purdue. The junior hit all but two of his six shots from 3-point range and went 6 of 9 from the field overall on his way to scoring 16 points. McBride has scored in double figures in each of UNT's last four games and is averaging 7.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese scored 13 points and hit all four of his free throws in UNT's win over Purdue. The senior snapped a string of three straight games without scoring in double figures in UNT's win over the Boilermakers. Reese is shooting 35.3% from 3-point range on the season and is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell hit a huge 3 in the opening seconds of overtime to help UNT pull away from Purdue. The senior scored 16 points against the Boilermakers and was also key on the defensive end, where he blocked two shots. Bell is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons picked up two early fouls in UNT's game against Purdue and ended up playing 28 minutes. The senior finished with two points and two rebounds. He is averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Villanova:
Villanova has endured an up-and-down season and had lost three of four heading into the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats rebounded to beat Winthrop in the first round on Friday.
Villanova's issues late in the season were due largely to losing point guard Collin Gillespie to a season-ending knee injury. The senior was among three players who were named Co-Players of the Year in the Big East, along with teammate Robinson-Earl.
Gillespie has missed each of Villanova's last three games. The Wildcats have adjusted and are depending on Chris Arcidiacono to handle the ball. The sophomore has started each of Villanova's last two games.
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is averaging 16.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats. Sophomore guard Justin Moore and senior forward Jermaine Samuels are adding 12.7 and 11.7 points per game, respectively.
What you need to know:
UNT will try to follow up on the biggest win in program history tonight when it takes on Villanova, one of the storied programs in college basketball.
Villanova has won three national titles, including two under current coach Jay Wright.
The Mean Green will be the underdog, just like they were against Purdue. The Wildcats are favored by six.
It feels like UNT could have a whole lot better chance to pull off a second straight stunner than most think, largely because of the way the game sets up. Gillespie is one of the best guards in the Big East and won't be easy for the Wildcats to replace.
The Mean Green are also on a roll after winning four straight games in the Conference USA tournament and knocking off Purdue.
UNT was terrific defensively in its win over the Boilermakers. The Mean Green kept the ball away from All-Big Ten forward Trevion Williams early and forced Purdue to take contested shots from 3-point range.
The Boilermakers went just 9-for-30 from deep.
Shutting down Robinson-Earl will be critical for UNT. He is 6-foot-9 and is Villanova's best offensive threat.
Hamlet has been terrific all season long for UNT and been the engine behind the Mean Green's postseason run.
It will be interesting to see how Villanova goes about trying to shut down UNT's starting point guard. Purdue slowed him down early before he hit back-to-back 3s to get going late in the first half of UNT's first NCAA tournament win.