North Texas at Arkansas
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Records: UNT 1-0, Arkansas 1-0
Last game: UNT 116, Mississippi Valley State 62; Arkansas 142, Mississippi Valley State 62
Radio: TuneINNAP (Arkansas Basketball)
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists in UNT's season-opening win. The senior went 4-for-8 from the field and hit two of his four attempts from 3-point range.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride was terrific in his UNT debut, scoring 21 points. The junior hit all but one of his seven 3-point attempts and displayed the shooting touch that made him one of the top perimeter shooting threats on the junior college level last season.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese scored a career high 21 points in UNT's season-opening win after hitting five shots from 3-point range. The senior went 8-for-11 from the field and grabbed four rebounds.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell moved into the starting lineup in the first game of his senior season and grabbed nine rebounds. He took just two shots from the field and scored two points. Bell will play an important role against Arkansas because of his size.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons efficient as usual in the opening game of his senior season scoring 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists.
Scouting Arkansas:
Arkansas rolled to a 142-62 win over Mississippi Valley State in its opener. The Razorbacks had eight players finish in double figures.
The Razorbacks have SEC size and athleticism. Connor Vanover, a 7-3 center, scored 23 points in Arkansas' season opener. Freshman guard Moses Moody, 6-6; senior forward Vance Jackson Jr., 6-9; senior forward Justin Smith, 6-7; and senior guard Jalen Tate, 6-6, start for the Razorbacks.
Arkansas is 15-0 all-time against UNT and beat the Mean Green 66-43 last season.
What you need to know:
UNT will face its first big test of the season on Saturday when it takes on Arkansas. The Razorbacks finished 20-12 last season while competing in the SEC, one of the top leagues in the country.
The Mean Green appeared ready for that challenge in their season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State. UNT's returning trio of starters -- Hamlet, Simmons and Reese -- all played well. UNT hit a program record 21 shots from 3-point range.
What was particularly encouraging for UNT was the way several of its newcomers performed well, including McBride.
Freshman guard Rubin Jones and freshman center Abou Ousmane both scored 10 points.
The matchup between Simmons and Vanover will be one to watch. Simmons is 6-10 and a good defender, but will give up a few inches to Vanover.
