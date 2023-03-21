North Texas at Oklahoma State
National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Gallagher Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma
Records: UNT 28-7, OSU 20-15
Last game: UNT 75, Sam Houston 55; OSU 71, Eastern Washington 60
TV: ESPN
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry ran his string of games scoring in double figures to four when he scored 11 points in UNT’s win over Sam Houston. The senior is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry hit six 3s on his way to scoring 23 points in UNT’s win over Sam Houston. The senior has cleared the 20-point mark in back-to-back games and is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took just one shot against Sam Houston, a 3 that he hit for his only points of the game. The senior played just more than 10 minutes while battling a hand injury. He should be ready to go tonight. He is averaging 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. If he isn’t ready to play, Rubin Jones will step in. Jones is coming off the best game of his career. He hit all five of his 3-point attempts against Sam Houston.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT’s win over OSU. The sophomore has scored in double figures in four of the Mean Green’s last five games and is averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Moulaye Sissoko, 6-9, So. — Sissoko filled in for Abou Ousmane, who missed UNT’s last game due to family reasons. Ousmane was not with the team Monday when it left for Stillwater. His status has yet to be determined. UNT will likely turn to Sissoko if Ousmane can’t play. Sissoko started against Sam Houston but didn’t score. He posted 15 points combined in UNT’s two previous games. The sophomore is averaging 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Oklahoma State
OSU has won games against Youngstown State and Eastern Washington to reach the third round of the NIT.
The Cowboys have beaten three ranked opponents and are one of the best defensive teams in the country. OSU is allowing 65.9 points per game.
Junior guard Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.9 points per game to pace the Cowboys.
What you need to know
UNT will face one of its biggest challenges of the season when it takes on OSU for the right to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.
The Cowboys have elite size and athleticism.
The status of Ousmane will be key to the Mean Green’s chances against the OSU. The Cowboys have a host of talented post players that UNT will have a tough time matching up with, especially if they don’t have their best post player.
The Mean Green will need a big game from Sissoko if Ousmane can’t play.
UNT will also need to shoot the ball well from the perimeter, whether it has Ousmane or not. UNT coach Grant McCasland said the Cowboys make it tough to score from inside the arc due to their size.
The Mean Green are coming off one of their best shooting performances from the perimeter in recent memory. UNT hit 16 shots from beyond the arc in its win over Sam Houston.
