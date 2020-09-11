Chris Cassidy posed the same question over and over to fellow North Texas offensive lineman Cole Brown as they trudged from meetings to practices throughout the offseason.
There certainly was a lot for the duo to discuss heading into their first games as starters last week in the Mean Green’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist.
Brown was little more than a bit player last season as a backup guard. That experience made him a seasoned veteran compared to Cassidy.
UNT redshirted the highly regarded Angleton lineman, who spent the 2019 season playing on the scout team.
“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a really small kid,” Cassidy said of starting at the major college level. “It didn’t even like to think about it because it got my nerves going. After every meeting, I would ask Cole, ‘How nervous are you?’ He’d say, ‘I’m shaking.’”
Those nerves quickly vanished after UNT kicked off its game against the Huskies and cruised to a 57-31 win.
There were plenty of positives to come out of the win for the Mean Green.
Quarterback Jason Bean looked comfortable in his first start on a night UNT rolled up a program record 721 yards. The Mean Green also had a chance to adjust to new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen’s scheme heading into a bye week.
What was overlooked was the importance of the experience the Mean Green’s offensive line gained heading into their game against bitter rival SMU on Sept. 19. UNT has three new starters up front this season. Anterrious Gray came to UNT from Northwest Mississippi Community College and had game experience beyond the high school level heading into the season.
Cassidy didn’t have any college experience while Brown’s time on the field was minimal.
How Cassidy and Brown handled their initial opportunity as starters was an encouraging sign for UNT. Both played key roles on a day the Mean Green rushed for 360 yards and threw for 361.
Cassidy started at right guard, Brown at left tackle and Gray at left guard.
“Once we got on the field, it was the same game we have been playing since seventh grade,” Cassidy said. “Everything goes back to nature. It surprised me how fast everything went. The first play was a shocker.”
Brown had an edge due to the experience he gained while appearing in all 12 of UNT’s games in 2019 at guard. He shifted back to his natural position at tackle in the offseason.
“Even if you don’t play, there is so much you can listen to and watch to gain experience,’” Brown said. “When you watch film and coach points out things other people do wrong, you can look at it and say, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ You also can watch during games and hear the coaches critique guys on the sideline.”
The challenge now for Cassidy and Brown is helping UNT’s line continue to come together as the Mean Green’s schedule becomes a whole lot more challenging. UNT simply ran over an overmatched HBU team that competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Facing SMU will be a whole lot tougher. The Mustangs have won four of the last five games in the series and are 1-0 after 31-24 win over Texas State.
SMU rolled past UNT 49-27 last year in Dallas.
One of the biggest challenges for UNT will be protecting Bean, who is expected to make his second start against the Mustangs. SMU posted five sacks in its win over UNT last season.
The addition of three new starters to the Mean Green’s offensive front was just part of the adjustment UNT has made since the end of last season.
Seth Littrell also brought in a new offensive line coach in Mike Bloesch. Littrell and UNT’s players have been thrilled with the impact he has made.
“I feel good about that group as I have since I’ve been here,” Littrell said. “Coach Bloesch has done an unbelievable job. I think our run game is continuing to improve. The biggest crutch in the past was protecting the quarterback, but we are much better than in the past.”
Brown pointed to Bloesch as a key factor in his development.
“I have enjoyed my time with coach Bloesch,” Brown said. “He is focusing on teaching us the concepts of the plays and how to run them. I really like that. He is a hands-on type of coach, which is helping me.”
Littrell has pointed to developing chemistry as a key challenge for UNT’s offensive line. Right tackle Jacob Brammer is the only member of the group who returned to his familiar position after last season.
Manase Mose, UNT’s other returning starter, shifted from guard to center.
“We are definitely building that chemistry,” Cassidy said. “We are always together hanging out. We are closer this year than we were last year.”
Cassidy, Brammer and backups Teeshaun Turpin and John Brunner share a house, where cheers often echo off the ceilings during highly competitive rounds of the popular video game Madden.
The time Cassidy spent with his teammates helped prepare him to line up with Brown on a night both made their debuts as starters on the college level.
“It went as well as you would think for your first start,” Brown said. “You have those pregame jitters, especially for that first start after not playing for a few years out of high school. Overall, I did pretty decent, but you can always do better.
“The more experience you get the better you get. Your IQ increases and your technique gets better.”