North Texas is embarking on a new era in program history this fall.
UNT has a new coach in Eric Morris and will also play its first season in the American Athletic Conference after a decade in Conference USA. The Mean Green found out exactly what they will face in their first season in the American on Tuesday when the league released its schedule for 2023.
UNT already knew which teams it will face. Now the Mean Green know what order it will play those teams.
Here are three takeaways from how UNT’s schedule sets up.
1. The beginning of the season is critical
UNT has a chance to get off to a good start in 2023. It’s critical that the Mean Green capitalize.
UNT will open the season with a home game against Cal. The Golden Bears went 4-8 last season and lost all five of their games on the road.
A Pac-12 team is still a Pac-12 team, though. UNT has pulled off a few stunners over the years, including beating Arkansas in 2018 but has typically struggled against Power Five conference teams.
That game will be tough for UNT to win, not impossible, but tough, especially in Morris’ debut.
It’s the three games that follow the Mean Green’s showdown with the Bears that will determine how the season unfolds.
UNT went out and scheduled old Conference USA rivals Florida International and Louisiana Tech with a gimme game against Abilene Christian out of the Football Championship Subdivision ranks to follow.
UNT beat Louisiana Tech last season in Sonny Cumbie’s debut campaign 47-27. The Bulldogs will be better this fall. That game looks like it could go either way. The same is true of UNT’s game against FIU, which went 4-8 last season.
UNT will need to come out of its four-game opening stretch heading into its first run through a conference schedule in the American with at least two wins to get to where it wants to go.
2. A four-game stretch starting at Tulane will be critical
UNT has played in bowl games in six of the last seven seasons.
The Mean Green’s hopes of building on that streak will rise or fall during a four-game stretch beginning at Tulane on Oct. 21. The Green Wave finished 12-2 last season and have it rolling under Willie Fritz.
UNT will certainly be the underdog in that game. The Mean Green face Memphis, UTSA and SMU in the next three weeks.
All three of those teams beat UNT last season. The Mean Green fell to the Roadrunners twice in 2022, including in the C-USA title game.
UNT is 6-35-1 against SMU, has lost seven of its last eight games against the Mustangs, were blasted 48-10 last year and are 1-26-1 against its longtime rival in Dallas.
Part of the reason it’s important for UNT to get off to a good start is because the Mean Green will likely be big underdogs in all four of its games during its toughest stretch of the season.
UNT’s last two games of the year at Tulsa and at home against UAB will likely fall into the 50-50 category. The Mean Green don’t want to head into those games needing to win both to become bowl eligible.
UNT needs to stack up wins early and maybe steal one or two before that final two-game stretch to keep its bowl streak alive.
3. It will be interesting to see what attendance is like
One of the big draws of jumping from C-USA to the American is the higher-level teams UNT will face at Apogee Stadium.
Temple and Memphis are bigger names than UNT has welcomed to Denton than at times in previous seasons.
UNT will also have the excitement that goes along with having a new coaching staff.
Will the fans respond?
UNT has been down this road before. The program received a bit attendance boost when it moved from the Sun Belt to C-USA. Opening Apogee Stadium also helped.
UNT averaged just more than 19,000 fans per home game last season.
The hope is that total will jump significantly this time around with the Mean Green moving to the American. History tells us that building a following at UNT is a slow climb.
We will see this fall if UNT’s move to the American is the next step.
