UNT sked analysis

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter catches a pass during the Mean Green's win over Rice last season at Apogee Stadium. UNT is moving to the American Athletic Conference next season and will face a tough schedule.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

North Texas is embarking on a new era in program history this fall.

UNT 2023 football schedule

The following is a look at the North Texas football team's 2023 schedule.

Date Opponent
Sept. 2 California
Sept. 9 at Florida International
Sept. 16 at Louisiana Tech
Sept. 30 Abilene Christian
Oct. 7 at Navy*
Oct. 14 Temple*
Oct. 21 at Tulane*
Oct. 28 Memphis*
Nov. 4 UTSA*
Nov. 10 at SMU*&
Nov. 18 at Tulsa*
Nov. 25 UAB*%
*American Athletic Conference game
& Friday game
% Game could be moved to Friday