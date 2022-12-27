A time of uncertainty for the North Texas football program is winding down.
The school parted ways with Seth Littrell after seven seasons and replaced him with Eric Morris, another coach from the Mike Leach tree.
UNT has yet to completely fill out Morris’ staff but has a lot of its new assistants in place. The players on the Mean Green’s roster who were considering jumping into the transfer portal have made their decisions.
We have a pretty good idea at this point of which players will be back next year, even though a few could make surprise decisions and leave the program late in the transfer season.
All of which makes now as good a time as any for the opener of our annual series on three reasons UNT could be better and three reasons the Mean Green could be worse in 2023.
UNT finished 7-7 after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl and is preparing for its first season in the American Athletic Conference after a decade in Conference USA.
As always, we start with three reasons UNT could be better.
1. A program reset under Morris
There is no doubt Littrell moved UNT’s program forward during his time at the school.
He took over a team that won one game in 2015 and led the Mean Green to six bowl games and two appearances in the C-USA title game. UNT just couldn’t get over the hump and lost all of those games.
UNT’s administration felt like the program needed a reset. There’s a good argument that that is in fact the case.
There will be new voices in the locker room, new ideas and ideally a new energy.
The hope is that energy will be the extra push UNT needs to get over the hump as it prepares to join the American.
“This is not a program that’s broken,” Morris said. “It needs a little shot in the arm.
“I know what we have on our roster right now. And I think that that we can get to the top of that conference extremely fast.”
2. UNT is loaded with returning players
UNT got some good news shortly after the season when tight end Var’Keyes Gumms and linebacker Mazin Richards pledged to return to play for the Mean Green under Morris.
Gumms was a first-team All-C-USA selection, while Richards was a second-team pick. They are far from the only key players UNT has returning.
Cornerback Ridge Texada was a first-team All-C-USA pick and will also be back along with honorable mention all-league selections in wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and safety Logan Wilson.
Four of UNT’s five starting offensive linemen are also set to return.
The Mean Green did lose some key players, notably linebacker KD Davis and center Manase Mose. The foundation for a solid team is in place even with those players set to leave the program.
3. A solid foundation for the program
If there is anything that gives UNT hope for 2023, it’s the solid foundation the program has in place.
Apogee Stadium is one of the nicer smaller venues in major college football. The Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility is top notch.
UNT needs to expand its athletic center, but what the school has now is nice.
Morris has a track record of success as an offensive coordinator and had a good run as the head coach at Incarnate Word earlier in his career.
There is no telling if UNT will be able to capitalize on those assets immediately in 2023, especially after moving up from C-USA to the American. What we do know is that the Mean Green have what they need to be successful.
That’s as good a reason as any that UNT could take a step forward as a program next season.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.